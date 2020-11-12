Old School Radio: MM mashes Spudders to snap streak

The Mark Morris Monarchs had been in a rut. A deep one. Inescapable.

Or so it seemed until the Ridgefield Spudders arrived at Longview Memorial Stadium in 2017, and the Monarchs ended a 15-game losing streak with a 30-27 win on the first Friday of October.

“I told our guys: ‘It’s our last chance to win one on Homecoming night, our last chance for our fans,’” quarterback Dawson Fritz said. “We knew all along we were going to win. We had it in our minds and that was our goal.”

During the streak, which started with a 45-0 playoff loss at Tumwater, the Monarchs were outscored a total of 478-109, an average loss of nearly 32-7. During that losing streak Mark Morris scored 20 or more points just once — a 35-21 defeat by Columbia River — and was shutout four times.

But that frustration melted away on that night in October behind the efforts of Noah Mejia and Dawson Fritz and Jack Shipley.

Fritz, then a junior, passed for 101 yards on 12-of-19 passing with a score through the air and another on the ground. The rushing TD came on a 3-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter, the culmination of a five-play, 71-yard drive that solidified the Monarchs streak-snapping triumph.