Old School Radio: Lambert maneuvers Monarchs past Jacks

Kyel Lambert could not be touched.

The junior, in just his second varsity start, tossed five full innings of shutout baseball as the visiting Mark Morris Monarchs walked away from the Lumberyard with a 7-1 win over the Lumberjacks of R.A. Long.

Mixing in curveballs and change-ups, the upstart Lambert kept the hyper-aggressive Jacks on the back foot. In his two varsity starts up to that point, Lambert allowed just five hits and one walk with a 2.10 ERA.

“The best thing about Kyel is he keeps an even keel,” then MM coach Joe Bair said. “He’s smart enough to realize that if he just throws it over the plate and make the batters earn it, he’ll be fine.”

MM also got a resounding big fly from Brandon Strange that got into the hedges well beyond the center field fence.

Scott Pisapia drove in RAL’s only run, a ringing double off the fence to plate Tanner Bradley. It was a moment that provided some foreshadowing for events to come later in the season.

Listen to the entire contest on KLOG-100.7 FM on Saturday at noon or online at klog.com

IN OTHER NEWS…MARCH 29, 2007