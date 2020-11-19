Old School Radio: Lambert maneuvers Monarchs past Jacks

Kyel Lambert could not be touched.
The junior, in just his second varsity start, tossed five full innings of shutout baseball as the visiting Mark Morris Monarchs walked away from the Lumberyard with a 7-1 win over the Lumberjacks of R.A. Long.
Mixing in curveballs and change-ups, the upstart Lambert kept the hyper-aggressive Jacks on the back foot. In his two varsity starts up to that point, Lambert allowed just five hits and one walk with a 2.10 ERA.
“The best thing about Kyel is he keeps an even keel,” then MM coach Joe Bair said. “He’s smart enough to realize that if he just throws it over the plate and make the batters earn it, he’ll be fine.”
MM also got a resounding big fly from Brandon Strange that got into the hedges well beyond the center field fence.
Scott Pisapia drove in RAL’s only run, a ringing double off the fence to plate Tanner Bradley. It was a moment that provided some foreshadowing for events to come later in the season.
Listen to the entire contest on KLOG-100.7 FM on Saturday at noon or online at klog.com
IN OTHER NEWS…MARCH 29, 2007
The rise of Pop Warner Football in Cowlitz County was confirmed, and concerns about the existing youth leagues in Longview and Kelso were tempered in a story by esteemed sports editor Rick Alvord.
The Portland Trail Blazers promoted Kevin Pritchard to general manager after three seasons as assistant GM. In that position, Pritchard engineered draft day deals for LaMarcus Aldridge, Brandon Roy and Sergio Rodriguez.
Taylor Starr hit a pair of two-run homers as Kelso squeaked by Hudson’s Bay 10-7.
Nick Peacock, Brandon Walker and Nick LaRoy combined to shut down La Center in an 8-2 Chinooks win.
“Nick (Peacock), that was the best I’ve seen him throw,” Kalama coach Dave Orzel said. “He was dialed in.”
