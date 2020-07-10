Old School Radio: KLOG to air 1997 Kelso basketball on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sneaker squeaks and shriek whistles of high school basketball will return to the airwaves on Saturday as KLOG goes to the vault once again in order to rebroadcast a classic contest.

Beginning at noon listeners will be able to hear the Kelso Lassies take on the Yelm Tornadoes in a loser-out Bi-District playoff game from Feb. 23, 2007. The Lassies were playing the game in a mess of emotions as head coach Lacey DeWeert was away from the bench following the death of her father.

With assistant coach Mike Birch taking up the head seat on the bench Kelso went on to win one for the proverbial gipper. Sadie Salte scored 21 points in the victory and Jill Karnofski notched a double-double.

The late Rick Roberts was on the microphone for the game sitting courtside with Rick Giles for the play-by-play. The game will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, and can be heard on 100.7 FM, or streamed online on klog.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.