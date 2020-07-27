Old School Radio: KLOG to air 1996 R.A. Long baseball semifinal game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the year 2020 most students at R.A. Long know Rich Reeves as the principal who sets the tone in the hallway every morning. Nearly a quarter century ago, however, “Richie” Reeves was also the skipper of the Lumberjacks baseball team as they attempted to navigate their way to the promised land.

On Saturday your Hometown Sports team at KLOG radio will fire up the time machine again in order to air the Jacks’ State semifinal game from 1996.

In a press release from KLOG, the knob turners at the radio station remembered that game as follows: “The Jacks took on Blanchet and outplayed ‘em in all stats but the final score.”

The game will be broadcast as part of the KLOG Classic Game of the Week series with action beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The dulcet tones of baseball on the radio can be heard on FM 100.7 KLOG, or streamed online at klog.com.

