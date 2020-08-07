Old School Radio: Kelso football wins ‘83 State title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s always the right time to look back on a State title win and for Hilander football fans that time will be right around noon on Saturday.

At 12 p.m., or whenever the Trail Blazers postgame show is over, the local “home team” KLOG radio station will broadcast a listen back at Kelso’s 1983 State championship football team. The two-hour special originally aired shortly after the Hilanders defeated Sedro-Wooley to bring home the title.

As the KLOG press release noted, “the Hilanders captured the imagination of the community” on their way to the penultimate win in the old King County Dome. The re-airing of the special episode will include season highlights from each game during the championship season, including interviews with coaches and players.

The 1983 Kelso football special edition can be heard on 100.7 KLOG, or online at klog.com.

