Old School Radio: Kelso football KO’s Conquerors
Kelso stands

Schroeder field, Joe Stewart track and Ed Laulainen stadium all sit empty and closed off. 

 McKenna Morin

Hilanders football fans will want to check the batteries on their clock radio before a special throw back broadcast hits the airwaves Saturday morning.

This week the KLOG Hometeam will air a game from Nov. 11, 1994. On that date the golden-domers from K-Town took on the Kentwood Conquerors and rode a dominant defense to a 27-15 playoff victory.

Due to a Seattle Mariners doubleheader on Saturday the re-airing of the historic Kelso football game will happen at 9 a.m. The game can be listened to at KLOG 100.7 FM, or online at klog.com.

