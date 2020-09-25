Old School Radio: Kelso football KO’s Conquerors

Hilanders football fans will want to check the batteries on their clock radio before a special throw back broadcast hits the airwaves Saturday morning.
This week the KLOG Hometeam will air a game from Nov. 11, 1994. On that date the golden-domers from K-Town took on the Kentwood Conquerors and rode a dominant defense to a 27-15 playoff victory.
Due to a Seattle Mariners doubleheader on Saturday the re-airing of the historic Kelso football game will happen at 9 a.m. The game can be listened to at KLOG 100.7 FM, or online at klog.com.
