Old School Radio: Kelso football KO’s Conquerors

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilanders football fans will want to check the batteries on their clock radio before a special throw back broadcast hits the airwaves Saturday morning.

This week the KLOG Hometeam will air a game from Nov. 11, 1994. On that date the golden-domers from K-Town took on the Kentwood Conquerors and rode a dominant defense to a 27-15 playoff victory.

Due to a Seattle Mariners doubleheader on Saturday the re-airing of the historic Kelso football game will happen at 9 a.m. The game can be listened to at KLOG 100.7 FM, or online at klog.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0