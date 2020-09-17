Old School Radio: Jacks stun Kelso

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lumberjack football fans are sure to be huddled around their radios this weekend as the KLOG tunes up another local sports classic broadcast.

This time the sound waves will take listeners back to Oct. 17, 2003 at Schroeder Field in Kelso. Up until that night it had been 33 years since the Lumberjacks had bested the Hilanders on the gridiron and both school’s alumni were painfully, or gleefully, aware depending on their colors.

Led by seniors like quarterback Adam Perry and slotback Jonah Hobson, R.A. Long entered the game with high hopes. A breakout performance by a sophomore wideout named Luke Fowler turned out to be just what the Jacks needed to finally get over on their cross-river foes with a 13-12 overtime victory.

That classic prep football game will be aired on KLOG 100.7 FM and KLOG.com at noon on Saturday.

