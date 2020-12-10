Old School Radio: Jacks clean the glass to beat Kelso 62-54

In a cross-river roundball showdown on Jan. 27, 1997 R.A. Long was able to defend the Lumberdome from Kelso by dominating the boards.
R.A. Long outrebounded Kelso 35-13, including 17 offensive boards, on their way to a 62-54 rivalry victory.
“(The Jacks) controlled their offensive glass. That was the problem for us all night,” said Kelso coach, Robert Blackman, after the game.
The Lumberjacks led 45-41 midway through the 4th quarter when Nick Hanson drove baseline and dropped in a fancy lay-in to steal the momentum for good.
“(Hanson’s) really starting to grow up and he went to the basket in that particular play,” R.A. Long coach, Kyle Fowler, noted after the big home win. “The momentum switched from there and he basically took over the game and the confidence came out in his teammates.”
Hanson led all scorers with 23 points. Olin BIttner added 10 points and four rebounds for R.A. Long.
Kelso was led by Jason Henderson’s 17 points. Mitchell Johnson added 14 points and Chad Zandi scored a dozen in the loss.
The win put RAL at 3-3 in league play and one game ahead of Mark Morris for first place. The Jacks would go on to defeat the Monarchs on the road later in the season in order to clinch the league title.
Catch all the action again on Saturday at 9 a.m. on KLOG 100.7 FM.
Also on that date
Dan Dickau leads Prairie past Mark Morris boys, 64-62 on controversial late call.
“It was obvious that the ball went out of bounds and was touched by Prairie. We really thought we were going into overtime,” Mark Morris coach, Bill Bakamus, told The Daily News after the game. The loss dropped the Monarchs to 1-5 in league, 7-6 overall, and two games behind R.A. Long for the final playoff spot.
Kelly Clary led Mark Morris with 18 points, Matt Hollod added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and Ryan Chinchen added a dozen more points. Dickau, who went on to play at Gonzaga and in the NBA, led all scorers with 24 points
Toledo boys basketball gets by White Pass 70-54 on the road. Ross Jorgusen 32 points in 15th straight win.
Castle Rock boys basketball loses to La Center, 72-40. Bob Keatley led CR with 13 points.
Doug Christie, formerly of Longview, equals a career scoring high with 33 points as the Toronto Raptors shred the Trail Blazers 120-84.
Retired UW football coach, Don James, was elected to the Hall of Fame.
