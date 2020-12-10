Old School Radio: Jacks clean the glass to beat Kelso 62-54

In a cross-river roundball showdown on Jan. 27, 1997 R.A. Long was able to defend the Lumberdome from Kelso by dominating the boards.

R.A. Long outrebounded Kelso 35-13, including 17 offensive boards, on their way to a 62-54 rivalry victory.

“(The Jacks) controlled their offensive glass. That was the problem for us all night,” said Kelso coach, Robert Blackman, after the game.

The Lumberjacks led 45-41 midway through the 4th quarter when Nick Hanson drove baseline and dropped in a fancy lay-in to steal the momentum for good.

“(Hanson’s) really starting to grow up and he went to the basket in that particular play,” R.A. Long coach, Kyle Fowler, noted after the big home win. “The momentum switched from there and he basically took over the game and the confidence came out in his teammates.”

Hanson led all scorers with 23 points. Olin BIttner added 10 points and four rebounds for R.A. Long.

Kelso was led by Jason Henderson’s 17 points. Mitchell Johnson added 14 points and Chad Zandi scored a dozen in the loss.