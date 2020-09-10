Old School Radio: Hilanders defeat Dietz, rest of Monarchs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The audiological time machine will take another trip this weekend when the KLOG Hometeam dials up a fall football classic between Kelso and Mark Morris from September 2001.

In a 41-20 victory at Longview Memorial Stadium the Hilanders had to overcome the absence of star running back David Rodriguez. In his absence a junior by the name of Tyler Bloomfeldt carried the water with 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs were led by Doug Dietz who ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns before Kelso stopped kicking him the ball.

The game will be aired at noon on Saturday on KLOG 100.7 FM or online at klog.com.

