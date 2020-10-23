 Skip to main content
Old School Radio: Fotheringill runs wild
Old School Radio: Fotheringill runs wild

KLOG Sports Classic

All-league kick returner junior Ty Fotheringill of Kelso, left, leads the Hilanders through an agility drill during practice.

 Sam Barbee

On a Thursday in 1993, Ty Fotheringill had a night for the ages.

The Kelso running back rushed for 238 yards and six touchdowns in just 2.5 quarters as the seventh-ranked Scotties rolled over Battle Ground 49-7. The six scores were thought to be a record then, but nobody knew for sure.

“Coach (Ed Lauleinen) told me I’d get a chance to go after it,” Fotheringill said of the school rushing record of 355 yards held by Monte Roden set in 1973.

Kelso rushed for a total of 386 yards , and Pat Milne added a short touchdown pass to Jeff Davis.

The historic broadcast is set to start at noon on KLOG-100.7 FM or online at klog.com.

In Other News...

OCT. 8, 1993

— R.A. Long shut out the Camas Papermakers 21-0 as the Lumberjack defense held Camas to only 77 offensive yards and just 10 in the second half. The Jacks rushed for 210 yards across multiple backs the week before the midseason Civil War.

— Mark Morris escaped Washougal with a 14-9 lead, preserving its shot at a league title. The Monarchs had to deal with a clever Panther coaching staff that kept switching looks and schemes, but the Monarchs handled it all well.

— The Rainier Columbians eked out a thrilling 7-0 win in Clatskanie in a defensive rendition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny. Rainier earned its third shutout of the season and Ben Bruce scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter, a 15-yard scamper.

