Old School Radio: ‘04 Kelso football vexes East Valley

The dulcet tones of historic radio broadcasts will return to the airwaves on Saturday when the KLOG Hometeam Sports flips the switch.

This week’s trip down memory lane will feature the 2004 Kelso Hilanders football team in the State quarterfinals. Led by quarterback Cort Carpenter and a running back stable that included the likes of David Talley and Tyler Minium, the boys in blue and gold dumped East Valley 41-32 to seal a spot in the State semifinals at the Tacoma Dome.