Off the Bench: Prep players continue push for fall sports

“Our whole town knew about it and they said we should come up and support it,” Strange said.

With his brother, Joey, along with Kolten Lindstrom, Jason Harman and Warren Wirkkala at his side, the cluster of Comets sported school colors as they marched and listened to the procession of speeches from their peers.

“We’ve been doing practices up there at the school, every week, once a week, and our coach was telling us about it yesterday,” Strange added. “We got second (in State) last year in football and we were figuring this whole thing would screw us up in the spring, eventually. We really just want to have fall sports. We hope we can change the Governor’s mind.”

Again, Brooke Huard provided context to the parameters of that hopeful return. She believes that a structured and supervised return to play would actually be safer than what she’s observed during the first six months of pandemic related precautions.

“The main thing right now is so many of my friends are still getting together and doing sports and you see people getting in groups of up to 20,” Brooke Huard said. “Having fall sports would give you the chance to have a more balanced and protected environment. You could have more social distancing and masks required rather than having kids go out and do it on their own.”