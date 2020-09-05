Off the Bench: Prep players continue push for fall sports

There were players in different colored uniforms. There was music. There were parents and supporters with signs. There was pomp and circumstance and there was a gaggle of reporters on social media with cameras of every kind.
In many ways, it looked and sounded like a typical Thursday or Friday autumn night in western Washington.
But those players, about 120 in all, were not there to play the first football game of the fall. And they weren’t just football players, either. With fall sports of every stripe from tennis and soccer to volleyball and football, the prep athletes in Olympia this week were on hand to take their lessons from the civics classroom (remember classrooms?) out to the steps of the State Capitol.
And agree with them or not, they had a message to deliver. So one after another, they did just that, speaking candidly and sometimes emotionally, but seldom without reason.
And, to be sure, their perspective is understandable.
“Life is too short to not be able to go out and see friends and do the things you love,” Brooke Huard, a volleyball player from Bellevue High School, said prior to the march to the capitol. “Even if it’s art or music or theatre, it doesn’t have to just be sports, but nobody has the chance to do that because everything is shut down.”
On July 21 the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association anticipated circumstances that have since come to pass and moved preemptively to reconfigure the prep sports schedule. Those adjustments include pushing traditional fall sports back to late-winter and early spring, wedged between similarly shortened renditions of winter sports and spring sports. Basketball and wrestling will begin, if phased reopening conditions allow, around the new year and run through the end of February. After “fall sports” get their run in 2021, sports like baseball and softball, or track and field, would suit up from the beginning of May through late June.
Under that tentative plan, practices would begin in the weeks before those scheduled start dates. Inevitably, conflicts over missing time in one sport, or missing out entirely for another, will arise. However, as it stands now, sports like football could not be played anywhere in Washington, anyhow, because there are no counties that have reached level four in the state’s phased reopening plan.
That’s why the prep athletes weren’t just directing their ire at the WIAA. They brought their voice to the State Capitol campus in hopes of catching the attention of Governor Jay Inslee.
Speakers on Thursday who touched on that note included Sam Huard, a top-ranked quarterback prospect out of Kennedy Catholic and an older brother to Brooke Huard. In interviews and in his rally closing speech the signal caller noted that, “At some point, we have to move forward.”
Sam Lokeni of North Creek spent part of his time on the mic reading off the names of each of the 34 states currently allowing fall sports with safety precautions in place. That list included Michigan, which reversed course on a plan to play in the spring shortly before the rally in Olympia.
Josh McCarron, a Virginia commit from Archbishop Murphy, lauded the effectiveness of safety precautions like masks, smaller and shortened group practice sessions, and social distancing. Specifically, he referenced the success that the state of Georgia has had with their safety plan.
Players like Cole Norah, a running back from Mount Si, and Malia Kuhl, a soccer player from Skyline, spoke of the difficulties they’ve seen and experienced when it comes to working on college recruiting. Without film or games to display their skills they feel adrift during a key decision making time in their lives.
But not all of the players in attendance were from private schools, or big schools for that matter. Take Naselle, a town with 172 students combined between its junior and senior high schools and 100 miles way from Olympia, that still managed to get five athletes to the legislative steps for the rally.
Jimmy Strange, a senior for the Comets, noted that he first saw the petition and plans for the rally on Instagram early this week. Now the petition has more than 31,000 signatures and the movement continues to add numbers, of not necessarily any tangible momentum.
“Our whole town knew about it and they said we should come up and support it,” Strange said.
With his brother, Joey, along with Kolten Lindstrom, Jason Harman and Warren Wirkkala at his side, the cluster of Comets sported school colors as they marched and listened to the procession of speeches from their peers.
“We’ve been doing practices up there at the school, every week, once a week, and our coach was telling us about it yesterday,” Strange added. “We got second (in State) last year in football and we were figuring this whole thing would screw us up in the spring, eventually. We really just want to have fall sports. We hope we can change the Governor’s mind.”
Again, Brooke Huard provided context to the parameters of that hopeful return. She believes that a structured and supervised return to play would actually be safer than what she’s observed during the first six months of pandemic related precautions.
“The main thing right now is so many of my friends are still getting together and doing sports and you see people getting in groups of up to 20,” Brooke Huard said. “Having fall sports would give you the chance to have a more balanced and protected environment. You could have more social distancing and masks required rather than having kids go out and do it on their own.”
She noted that it has proven difficult for herself and her peers to be isolated in their homes, participating in virtual classrooms on computers, and suffering with no outlet for their natural inclination to socialize and to compete. Still, she was not in Olympia to advocate for a no-holds-barred return to fall sports. Instead, she’d just like to be on the court as soon as possible with her teammates, whatever that might look like.
“You can make a lot of safety precautions while still being able to play your sport,” Brooke Huard explained.
Prior to Thursday’s prep athlete rally WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman expressed his support for the students and noted that the WIAA doesn’t mind being challenged. Hoffman said it was a positive step for the newly formed group, collectively known as SAW (Student Athletes of Washington) to assume some agency in the situation, even if he and his organization could offer little in terms of immediate change.
“You should advocate for yourself. Get answers to your questions. We have to give answers people don’t want to hear. We hear you. We want to be out there more than ever,” Hoffman said in a teleconference with reporters on Thursday.
Still, he rebuffed any notion that the WIAA can single-handedly make the stadium lights turn on for Friday nights any time soon.
“They are local decisions, (to play or not) but it’s going to be very difficult for a superintendent to go against the recommendations,” Hoffman said.
He added that the WIAA has been keeping track of COVID-19 data and outbreak response plans in states where prep sports are being played. He also noted that the WIAA continues to work on plans to provide opportunities that mirror normal championship tournament experiences whenever play does resume.
However, Hoffman also admitted that the pause in prep sports has been understandably difficult for everyone involved.
“If I’m a kid and I’m on the clock with only four years….we get it from a very humanistic point of view,” Hoffman said. “It’s a miserable situation to be in for all of us. It’s nobody’s fault.”
As for Sam Huard, the University of Washington committed quarterback, he closed out the rally by pitching SAW’s proposal for a quick return to play. That prep football specific plan would allow practices by Sept. 16, with games starting on Oct. 9. Playoffs would then begin on Nov. 20 with the Gridiron Classic championship games slated for Dec. 11.
Ben Haukaas, a defending State champion in tennis who is home-schooled but plays for Mark Morris, was thinking right along those same lines, if not sooner, for a return to the courts.
“I’d like to be able to start our season up just a little bit late in the fall and start swinging our rackets,” Haukaas said.
