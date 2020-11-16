Off and Running: Morris not flashy but solid in first UW start

According to senior tailback Sean McGrew, the University of Washington football team learned of the coaching staff’s decision to name Dylan Morris as the Huskies’ starting quarterback after the team’s final intrasquad scrimmage of fall camp. According to Jimmy Lake, it was offensive coordinator John Donovan who broke the news to Morris and the other quarterbacks, with no “hoopla” or any exciting process deemed necessary.
The Huskies kept the news under wraps as long as they possibly could. When Husky Stadium public address announcer Eric Radovich listed Washington’s starting lineup before Saturday’s game, he called out all four participants in UW’s quarterback competition — Morris, Kevin Thomson, Jacob Sirmon, and Ethan Garbers — even as Morris took warmup snaps with the first-team offense and Thomson looked on from the sidelines in street clothes. (Lake did not give an explanation for Thomson’s absence after the game.)
But as those pregame activities suggested to writers in the press box, it was indeed Morris who led the Huskies onto their home field after the opening kickoff against Oregon State. And what followed, starting off with a second-down completion to Puka Nacua for six yards on the first series, was a performance that matched the decision to name Morris the starting quarterback: calm and completely business-like.
“Dylan does a really good job of not making mistakes,” Lake said after the game. “You saw that tonight. He didn’t make a lot of mistakes, didn’t turn the ball over, got us in and out of plays. The ball-handling was good in the run game, he completed some passes when he needed to, (and) moved the chains.”
Morris’ final stat line won’t jump off the page at first glance. In UW’s season-opening victory over the Beavers he was 14-for-24 for 141 yards, with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. But that type of performance was exactly what Donovan and Lake needed out of their redshirt freshman quarterback. After all, he was making his first start in an 8 p.m. conference game that started in a downpour and lasted deep into a freezing cold night, against an Oregon State defense that had allowed 255 rushing yards to WSU the week before.
And his final line doesn’t tell the whole story.
Morris spread his 14 completions around to eight different Huskies. He kept his offerings short, with just three completions of more than 10 yards. But he also went 5-of-10 on third down, adding one more 13-yard completion on fourth-and-14 that set up an easy fourth-down conversion.
“As the game went on and he settled in, he was able to find his rhythm and control the game and be the quarterback that he knows how to be,” McGrew said. “It was awesome to see.”
And that’s not all.
Three of Morris’ six first-half incompletions were the result of outright drops by the receiving corps. All of those came on third downs and one of those drops probably should have been his first career touchdown pass. And, not only were there no interceptions, there weren’t even any obviously bad ideas. His only throw that was remotely close to being picked off came in the fourth quarter, when OSU’s Jaydon Grant tried to jump a route he really had no shot at. As it turned out, Grant missed, allowing Terrell Bynum to haul in the catch and run for 42 yards and Washington’s longest play of the night.
Beyond that, the Huskies’ redshirt freshman also ran the ball four times. His first three carries were all quarterback sneaks. In order, they went for a touchdown, third-down conversion, fourth-down conversion. His last carry was a 13-yard scramble on fourth-and-long that didn’t move the chains itself but did draw a targeting penalty on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Kitan Oladapo.
“He honestly took a pretty hard hit and he popped up right away, that was awesome,” McGrew said. “He’s a tough kid, and it was great to see him get up after that and be fine and healthy. He for sure earned some points with the team for that.”
If you hold Morris’ first Pac-12 start up next to those by previous UW quarterbacks it holds up pretty well, even compared to those that went on to become stars. Morris’ 141 passing yards were a shade under Jacob Eason and Jake Browning’s debuts but more than Keith Price’s, as was his 58.3% completion rate. Additionally, he’s only the second UW quarterback since Price to not throw a pick in his conference debut.
And more important to UW’s season, Morris did something that only Cyler Miles and Cody Pickett could do in their first career Pac-12 start. He won.
“Think about that... That was his first college football game, in grimey, rainy weather,” Lake said. “We grinded it out, and we got Dylan his first start. He’s got a win. He’s 1-0.”
UW is scheduled to host the University of Arizona at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
