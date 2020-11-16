Off and Running: Morris not flashy but solid in first UW start

Morris’ final stat line won’t jump off the page at first glance. In UW’s season-opening victory over the Beavers he was 14-for-24 for 141 yards, with no passing touchdowns or interceptions. But that type of performance was exactly what Donovan and Lake needed out of their redshirt freshman quarterback. After all, he was making his first start in an 8 p.m. conference game that started in a downpour and lasted deep into a freezing cold night, against an Oregon State defense that had allowed 255 rushing yards to WSU the week before.

And his final line doesn’t tell the whole story.

Morris spread his 14 completions around to eight different Huskies. He kept his offerings short, with just three completions of more than 10 yards. But he also went 5-of-10 on third down, adding one more 13-yard completion on fourth-and-14 that set up an easy fourth-down conversion.

“As the game went on and he settled in, he was able to find his rhythm and control the game and be the quarterback that he knows how to be,” McGrew said. “It was awesome to see.”

And that’s not all.