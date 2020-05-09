Odd Couple: Kalama and Castle Rock double up while Chinooks figure out field issues

Now, all those memories are buried under a new school. The blueprints for the school were clear. The plan for the Kalama baseball team? That was much less obvious.

“Their plan initially was to build (a field) for us,” noted Kalama head coach Brandon Walker. “But that plan fell through.”

Last season, the Chinooks were forced to play games at Lower Columbia College when they weren’t on the road, but that was a one year agreement. This year Kalama was supposed to play and practice at Haydu Park at the bottom of Kalama River Road but the field wasn’t ready by the start of the season

First of all, the park is in a flood plain and there was seasonal damage and water to deal with. Moreover, the field was not regulation high school dimensions. Walker added that both outfield corners were painfully short, including a right field fence that he estimated to be only about 230 feet.

So for the first two weeks of the season, without a field, what did the Chinooks do?

They made do.

“With everything going on and the new school being built it was just like, ‘Okay, what’s our plan today?’” Walker explained. “Every day presented a new challenge.”