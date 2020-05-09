Odd Couple: Kalama and Castle Rock double up while Chinooks figure out field issues

Over the last year the Kalama Chinooks took the premise of many fine baseball movies and tore it to shreds.
As the story goes, a well-meaning baseball team is threatened by the powers that be that their precious ball field will be torn down and the team will be forced on the road at season’s end. The only way to head off that heartbreaking outcome? Win big and bring the fans out to fill the seats.
Last year the Chinooks certainly took care of business on the field. They won the Central 2B League. They won the District IV tournament. And they finished second in state with packed stands at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
The only problem? Their beloved field was torn down and paved over anyway.
That left the Chinooks looking to return to the state semifinals for a third straight year while also looking for a new home for the first time in at least several generations.
The old field, which was across the street from the football stadium, used to serve as a dual football and baseball field complete with a grandstand. Over the years football moved across the street and many ball games were won by boys in black and orange. Over the years some Chinooks started referring to the charming, and quirky, diamond as “The field that Orzy built,” in reference to former Kalama standout player and head coach, Dave Orzel.
Now, all those memories are buried under a new school. The blueprints for the school were clear. The plan for the Kalama baseball team? That was much less obvious.
“Their plan initially was to build (a field) for us,” noted Kalama head coach Brandon Walker. “But that plan fell through.”
Last season, the Chinooks were forced to play games at Lower Columbia College when they weren’t on the road, but that was a one year agreement. This year Kalama was supposed to play and practice at Haydu Park at the bottom of Kalama River Road but the field wasn’t ready by the start of the season
First of all, the park is in a flood plain and there was seasonal damage and water to deal with. Moreover, the field was not regulation high school dimensions. Walker added that both outfield corners were painfully short, including a right field fence that he estimated to be only about 230 feet.
So for the first two weeks of the season, without a field, what did the Chinooks do?
They made do.
“With everything going on and the new school being built it was just like, ‘Okay, what’s our plan today?’” Walker explained. “Every day presented a new challenge.”
The first week they worked their way onto the football field a couple times. They also made trips to Ed Stone’s home gym in order to utilize a drop down net for a batting cage. Then, after checking on nearly every other field within 20 miles radius and finding them all full or otherwise unavailable, the Chinooks hooked an unlikely friend in Castle Rock.
The Rockets have two baseball fields, back-to-back, that are both utilized for District tournament play. Castle Rock also has a brand new batting cage at the nearby youth baseball facility. That made the partnership enticing, even if it was a 22 mile drive.
“It was less than ideal,” admitted Walker. “But my athletic director loved the idea and so we just jumped in the van and headed to Castle Rock.”
While he declined to disclose any particulars from the inside of those van trips, Walker admitted that they were highly memorable voyages. Last year the road trip DJ’s included Brady Vance and Max Ross, who manned the “middle-middle” seat with the best view and access to the auxiliary cord. This year’s group of Chinooks seemed just as eager to crank the tunes for good culture.
“What I can tell you is that there was a very wide variety of music being played,” Walker said through a hearty chuckle. “You start mixing that up with Brennan Vance, and Chase Staup, and Jackson Hull and you wind up with some interesting stuff.”
Walker said that losing their home field was a devastating blow to his players who made so many memories there. He knows firsthand how it feels since he once played for the Chinooks, and Orzel, as well. But if there’s one thing Walker has learned over the years, it’s that you’ve got to roll with the punches if you want any shot of standing at the end.
“It was horrible. I’m going to be honest,” Walker said. “But our kids are good kids and so they just made a mockery out of the whole thing. ‘I guess this is what you get when you suck and you don’t win all the time.’”
And how did Castle Rock head coach, Casey Sorensen, feel about the odd partnership? The first-year head coach with the Rockets said the strangest part was that the Chinooks were a much maligned league rival the last time he was wearing white and red pinstripes.
“Just the fact that it was Kalama. I mean I realize they aren’t in our league anymore but holy cow! Kalama and Castle Rock sharing a field together? It was like, ‘What is happening?” Sorensen said.
It’s obvious that Sorensen harbors memories from that rivalry that will likely outlive the turf of any particular ball field.
“I remember a game from years ago back when Jason Mackey was the coach,” Sorensen recalled through gritted teeth. “They ran a suicide squeeze three times in a row and it worked every time. We couldn’t stop it.”
