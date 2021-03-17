'Nooks use Adna iron works to their advantage in 2-1 District semis win

ADNA — The sights were a cure for sore eyes Tuesday in Adna even if the sounds were a little more muted than normal. With a purple tinted mountain looming large over their 2B District IV girls soccer semifinal match, Kalama was able to hang on for a 2-1 win over the Pirates even as their head coach, John Bates, was missing from the sideline.
No official explanation was provided for the absence of Bates and his boisterous British accent that has a way of making his constant sideline instruction and needling seem so sophisticated. It was obvious the Chinooks didn’t want to dwell on what they were lacking, especially when they were still able to bring so much to the table.
Facing off with the number one seed from the Central 2B League’s North Division, and on the Pirates’ home turf complete with the picturesque backdrop, the Chinooks needed everything they could muster in order to earn a spot in the District championship later this week.
“They are a very physical team,” Kalama assistant coach Brad Given noted.
Standing in for Bates as the shot caller for the Chinooks for at least one game, it was up to Given to find a workaround for that physicality while playing far from the comforts of home. With a new coach in charge of the Pirtaes this year and no opportunity to play one another during the regular season, though, the gameplan was mostly made up on the fly as new information presented itself to the shortstaffed Chinooks.
“We saw the scores but we didn’t know what their division was like compared to ours. We knew they were going to be tough because they’re a good program,” Given said. “They’ve got a pretty tough defensive line so we needed to link some passes together so we could spring Melanie and some of the other girls and we were finally able to do that.”
After a midfield stalemate over the first 30 minutes of play, the Chinoooks finally started to make some headway toward the Pirates’ end of the field down the stretch in the first half. First Kailey Shipley got loose for a one-on-one but Adna goalkeeper Kayden McCombs was ablet to get her mittens on the attempt and a gang of Pirate defenders converged quickly to get the ball out of the danger zone.
Three minutes later, though, Melanie Martinez found another golden opportunity on a breakaway and put a goal in the bank for the Chinooks with a blistering shot that went untouched into the net.
After jumping out to a 9-0 record to start their COVID-19 shortened campaign, the combined skillset of the Chinooks seemed to catch the Pirates off guard for the majority of the contest.
“They were fast and they capitlaized on our mistakes. We had a couple of mistakes and they just took advnatage of it,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “We really haven’t seen a player like number 10 (Melanie Martinez) all season.”After the intermissions the Chinooks went right back to work and that pressure approach paid
off in the 49th minute when Josie Brandenburg uncoiled a shot from 35-yards out that arched around the defense, banged off the upper right angle iron and richoceted into the net for a goal that no mere mortal keeper could have stopped.
In the 55th minute it appeared as if Kalama was going to run away with a win that was free of heartburn for the orange black set of fans in the grandstands. This time it was Martinez again getting into open space in front of the Adna goal and slotting the ball beyond the threshold. However, as the Chinooks leapt into each other’s arms in front of that purple mountain majesty, the officials got together and waved off the goal due to an offside penalty on the offense.
And while the Chinooks still held a two goal advantage over Adna, the seesaw chain of events seemed to invigorate the Pirates just in time for a final push down the home stretch of the contest.
That two-score cushion for Kalama got much too close for comfort in the 74th minute when Summer White found a crack in the Chinooks defensive front and booted a line drive beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jessica Meyer for the Pirates’ first score of the night.
That goal gave Adna all the energy they would need for the rest of the night, and then some, as they launched one bounding long pass after another into the red zone of the Kalama defense.
“If would have played like the last twenty minutes the whole game… that was the difference,” Malunat said.
The Pirates’ coach noted that his team put up around a dozen shots in the game while limiting Kalama to seven shots on goal.
“The second half we did much better, unfortunately we gave up the goal that made it 2-0, but other than that I thought we played much better,” Malunat said. “We just couldn’t finish until the last six minutes, and then we had more juice and we could have tied it up, but that just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”
Meyer, rocking her electric blue goalie jersey, was instrumental in fending off that last ditch attack by the Pirates. Her efforts, which included ten saves in total, helped to secure one more game for the Chinooks in a season that will be too short for the soccer crazed set, no matter what.
“I thought goalkeeper, Jessica, she made some pretty good saves back there. She got her ankle rolled in the first half but she gutted it out and put in a great performance for us,” Given said. “They were putting a lot of pressure on us at the end, especially with those long balls and they’ve got some fast forwards who can latch on to them. At the very end we brought Melanie back and were just trying to defend out the win.”
The loss for Adna brings their season to an end with a record of 9-1. Meanwhile, Kalama will attempt to avenge their only two losses on the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. when the host Onalaska for the 2B District IV girls soccer championship game.