'Nooks use Adna iron works to their advantage in 2-1 District semis win

“If would have played like the last twenty minutes the whole game… that was the difference,” Malunat said.

The Pirates’ coach noted that his team put up around a dozen shots in the game while limiting Kalama to seven shots on goal.

“The second half we did much better, unfortunately we gave up the goal that made it 2-0, but other than that I thought we played much better,” Malunat said. “We just couldn’t finish until the last six minutes, and then we had more juice and we could have tied it up, but that just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”

Meyer, rocking her electric blue goalie jersey, was instrumental in fending off that last ditch attack by the Pirates. Her efforts, which included ten saves in total, helped to secure one more game for the Chinooks in a season that will be too short for the soccer crazed set, no matter what.

“I thought goalkeeper, Jessica, she made some pretty good saves back there. She got her ankle rolled in the first half but she gutted it out and put in a great performance for us,” Given said. “They were putting a lot of pressure on us at the end, especially with those long balls and they’ve got some fast forwards who can latch on to them. At the very end we brought Melanie back and were just trying to defend out the win.”

The loss for Adna brings their season to an end with a record of 9-1. Meanwhile, Kalama will attempt to avenge their only two losses on the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. when the host Onalaska for the 2B District IV girls soccer championship game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.