Non-League Baseball: Winlock survives wild one at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Winlock managed to make a mess of the Rockets’ opening day on the baseball field Friday by hanging on for a wild 6-5 win in a non-league contest.

It was the third game of the week for the Cardinals, who lost to juggernauts from Kalama and Adna earlier in the week. That experience seemed to pay dividends for Winlock against Castle Rock as they weathered a series of chaotic happenings on the field to claim their first win of the season.

Mekhi Morlin did the heaviest lifting for Winlock on the day by going six innings on the mound while racking up 11 strikeouts and surrendering just one hit and one run. Payton Sickles handled the catching duties and provided a spark for the Cards when things got weird, which they did as soon as Morlin reached his pitch limit.

The Cardinals put up one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning before chasing Castle Rock starter Alex Buchanan. Austin McQuilliams then shed the catcher’s gear and handled the next four innings on the mound for the Rockets.

Winlock added three insurance runs in the sixth inning, none of which were the fault of McQuilliams as errors and dropped third strikes allowed the Cardinals to circle up the bases. Sickles was the only batter with a hit in the pivotal inning.

