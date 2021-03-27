Non-League Baseball: Winlock survives wild one at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Winlock managed to make a mess of the Rockets’ opening day on the baseball field Friday by hanging on for a wild 6-5 win in a non-league contest.
It was the third game of the week for the Cardinals, who lost to juggernauts from Kalama and Adna earlier in the week. That experience seemed to pay dividends for Winlock against Castle Rock as they weathered a series of chaotic happenings on the field to claim their first win of the season.
Mekhi Morlin did the heaviest lifting for Winlock on the day by going six innings on the mound while racking up 11 strikeouts and surrendering just one hit and one run. Payton Sickles handled the catching duties and provided a spark for the Cards when things got weird, which they did as soon as Morlin reached his pitch limit.
The Cardinals put up one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning before chasing Castle Rock starter Alex Buchanan. Austin McQuilliams then shed the catcher’s gear and handled the next four innings on the mound for the Rockets.
Winlock added three insurance runs in the sixth inning, none of which were the fault of McQuilliams as errors and dropped third strikes allowed the Cardinals to circle up the bases. Sickles was the only batter with a hit in the pivotal inning.
Winlock wound up needing each one of those runs as Castle Rock mounted an inspired comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Thayne Gilman and Carter Steneck got the final half inning started with back-to-back hits before relief pitcher Aiden Freitas struck out McQuilliams. The next batter walked before Freitas punched out another batter but then a barrage of walks and errors brought home four runs and left the bases loaded with the top of the Castle Rock lineup coming back to the plate for the second time in the inning.
Nearing fifty pitches in the inning, Freitas seemed entirely unconcerned by the boisterous Castle Rock dugout and proceeded to strikeout Gilman to end the game and preserve the Cards road victory.
Aiden Eitel stroked a triple and scored a run for Winlock. Landon Tiemens and Chris Heikkila added clutch hits and both scored runs in the win.
Taron Creed was the only other Rocket with a hit in the contest.
Winlock (1-2) is set to host Toutle Lake on Monday. Castle Rock (0-1) is supposed to play at Toutle Lake on Tuesday.