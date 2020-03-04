No. 4 Toledo outlasts No. 12 Colfax, 50-48

Kal Schaplow decided it wasn’t going to end like that.
Trailing 19-5 early in the second quarter, the Toledo senior put her Indians teammates on her back and willed them, with the help of another big afternoon from Stacie Spahr and clutch moments from others, to a 50-48 over twelfth Colfax in the first round of the 2B Girls Hardwood Classic on Spokane on Wednesday.
“Every time you start to doubt them, they just step up and do it again,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We beat a really good team. I know they’re a 12 seed, but they’re really good. They have tradition.”
This is the first time in a decade that the Indians girls got to the final eight, and the first time in the Spokane Arena.
Nobody on the current roster had played in the cavernous Spokane Arena before, with its big video board and shot clocks above the basket and its maze of tunnels beneath the stands.
That unfamiliarity, combined with a relentless Colfax backcourt, put the Indians on their heels to start.
The Bulldogs picked up the full court pressure often and usually with a pair of guards, looking to not just harass but to steal. Toledo didn’t handle the pressure well early on, trying to dribble through it instead of passing, and Colfax made the Indians pay.
But the Toledo ball handlers settled down, eventually, and took their time and started to pick apart the Colfax pressure. The Bulldogs eventually pulled off the press at times, knowing that Toledo could get quick buckets.
It worked early, though, and sparked a 12-0 run that snaked into the second quarter, providing the 19-5 Bulldogs lead and threatening to end Toledo’s season with a whimper.
Then Schaplow looked within herself and said, “Not today.”
“I had a flash of, ‘This could be it. My senior year. I’ve waited my whole life to play here, and it’s over,’” Schaplow said. “But it went away because I know how much time we’ve been together and I trusted the girls.”
But while Schaplow might have been the engine, there were other necessary contributions as well.
Marina Smith, who spent much of the afternoon on the bench in foul trouble, hit a three-pointer from the wing with 5:28 left in the second quarter. It lifted the lid off the rim, gave the Toledo bench something to celebrate after a long stretch of hand-wringing, and sparked a 16-2 quarter-closing run that sent both teams to the locker room tied at 21.
Schaplow had nine points in the period, outscoring Colfax by herself.
“That was one of the most stressful games we’ve played all year,” Schaplow said. “I was really proud of the girls. Just the fight to come back in close games throughout the year. I thought to myself, ‘Those games were worth it.’”
Colfax, to its credit, adjusted its defense and started following Schaplow around everywhere, denying her and forcing others to find a way.
Toledo did just that.
The Indians started forcing it down into Spahr, who carried Toledo for the duration of the third quarter.
Spahr finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds (seven offensive) as Toledo kept pace with a Colfax offense that finally saw talented guard Asher Cai come to life.
Colfax nearly took a 51-48 lead into the final period, but Haleigh Holmes hit a super clutch corner 3 as the quarter expired, pulling Toledo even and simultaneously giving them energy and momentum.
Toledo really, really needed both those things, because the fourth quarter was a slug fest.
It got physical. It got foul-heavy. Schaplow shot seven free throws in the final period and Colfax shot 17 as a team.
At one point, Colfax had some substitution confusion and a Bulldog ran off the floor then ran back on. After a lengthy discussion, the Bulldogs were assessed a technical, but Schaplow missed both with it tied at 43 with 2:59 to play.
No matter. Schaplow got back to the line quickly and hit both, then powered in a layup through a foul and made that free throw, giving Toledo a 48-45 cushion with 1:45 to play.
A pair of Kierstyn York free throws cut the Toledo lead to one with 1:36 left, then a Spahr basket pushed the lead back to three at 50-47. York drew yet another foul, but only made one.
Colfax, though, had a chance to tie with 1.3 seconds left when Skylre Sakamoto-Howell drove the lane and drew a foul with 1.3 left down 50-48.
She missed the first, then Layton took a full timeout to remind his team that Sakamoto-Howell would miss intentionally and that a rebound was mission critical.
In a fitting end, Schaplow pulled down the game-sealing board, and Toledo completed its comeback.
“So many teams would’ve given up,” Schaplow said. “But not this team.”
But it’s sort of an out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire situation for Toledo. They escaped Colfax, which won a state title only two years ago, and gets Wahkiakum on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
The last time they met, Toledo won 53-48 at the end of January in Cathlamet. Schaplow was the hero.
“They’re obviously a great team,” Layton said of the Mules. “A lot of our girls are friends with their girls, but on the court we’re competitors. We’re just happy to be playing (Thursday) and we’ll see how it goes. One more win. We want one more win.”
Toledo 50, Colfax 48
Colfax 14 7 20 7 — 48
Toledo 5 16 20 9 —50
COLFAX — Asher Cai 14, Kierstyn York 12, Perry Imler 8, Shyah Antoine 6, Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3, Hannah Baerlocher 3, Sydney Berquist 2, Kaitlyn Cornish.
FG: 15 of 40 —.375 FT: 13 of 22 —.591 Reb: 25 (York 6)
TOLEDO — Kal Schaplow 19, Stacie Spahr 18, Emma Cline-Maier 4, Gracie Madill 3, Marina Smith 3, Haleigh Holmes 3, Greenlee Clark.
FG: 18 of 44 —.409 FT: 10 of 15 —.667 Reb: 32 (Spahr 13)