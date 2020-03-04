No. 4 Toledo outlasts No. 12 Colfax, 50-48

But the Toledo ball handlers settled down, eventually, and took their time and started to pick apart the Colfax pressure. The Bulldogs eventually pulled off the press at times, knowing that Toledo could get quick buckets.

It worked early, though, and sparked a 12-0 run that snaked into the second quarter, providing the 19-5 Bulldogs lead and threatening to end Toledo’s season with a whimper.

Then Schaplow looked within herself and said, “Not today.”

“I had a flash of, ‘This could be it. My senior year. I’ve waited my whole life to play here, and it’s over,’” Schaplow said. “But it went away because I know how much time we’ve been together and I trusted the girls.”

But while Schaplow might have been the engine, there were other necessary contributions as well.

Marina Smith, who spent much of the afternoon on the bench in foul trouble, hit a three-pointer from the wing with 5:28 left in the second quarter. It lifted the lid off the rim, gave the Toledo bench something to celebrate after a long stretch of hand-wringing, and sparked a 16-2 quarter-closing run that sent both teams to the locker room tied at 21.

Schaplow had nine points in the period, outscoring Colfax by herself.