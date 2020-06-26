Nipp’s Burgers blanks Outlooks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nipp’s Burgers got its first taste of success this summer at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie as they blanked the KWRL Outlooks 6-0 in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball game.

Jaden Anderson, Austin McQuilliams and Tristan Warden combined to toss the two-hit shutout for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA squad while fanning 13 batters.

That combined effort was backed up by an error free perfromance by the LCBC defense.

Nipp’s put up two runs in the second inning and added a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. A pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth frame capped the scoring for the home team and the bullpen put the game away to help secure Max Tilton’s first win as a head coach.

Corbin Jensen went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run double to his credit and Stephen Rooklidge added a pair of hits in the win.

Nipp’s Burgers will play the Outlooks again in a doubleheader on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Clatskanie.

NIPP’S BURGERS 6, KWRL OUTLOOKS 0

at Clatskanie

KWRL 000 000 0 —0 2 4

Nipp’s 020 112 X —6 6 0

Batteries: Nipp’s—Jaden Anderson, Austin McQuilliams (4), Tristan Warden (7) and Jamison Watson; KWRL—N/A

