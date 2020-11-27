Nat Buckets: Kelso's Fraley commits to Utah State

Certainties are hard to come by these days so when the right offer came along Natalie Fraley pounced on the opportunity like a loose ball in the key. Last week, after several months of working the recruiting circuit and the AAU travel scene, Fraley, a junior at Kelso High School, announced her decision to commit to play Division-I college basketball at Utah State.
“I have had the opportunity to play in a few tournaments through the fall and the spring by going to places that are actually open, which is super fortunate for me because that’s where I got noticed by D-1 coaches,” Fraley noted.
A 6’0” point-forward on the court, Fraley averaged 16.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and five steals per game as a sophomore. Her efforts included one game where she went off for 34 points and 17 rebounds, and another contest where she notched a triple double.
On social media Fraley goes by the moniker “Nat Buckets” due to her propensity for filling up the cylinder. Still, she considers herself a facilitator and a team leader first and foremost. She says she strives to be a team player and always looks for moments to hype up her teammates for their accomplishments in order to bring everyone along for a more fantastic voyage. As far as her physical on court skills go considers her ability to distribute the basketball to be her number one skill.
Fraley believes she will be encouraged to continue playing that brand of basketball when she finally gets to Logan, Utah in order to run with the Aggies in the Mountain West Conference.
“They see me like I am now as a point guard/combo guard just because of the way I push the ball,” Fraley said.
Fraley also seems to excel at self-evaluation because her coaches relayed nearly identical scouting reports to The Daily News.
“Her basketball IQ has always been at a high level. She is the first kid I have ever had to come in and break down film with me and really want to see opponents,” Kelso girls basketball coach, Jen Hamilton, said. “That has really set her apart. Her ability to be a student of the game and communicate to me her sophomore year of what she saw or what would work is something that set her apart.”
But Fraley hasn’t always been a six-footer with fewer holes in her game than the bottom of a boat. There was a time, not so long ago, when she was still trying to find her footing and figure out how to best contribute on the court.
“Natalie has been a kid on my radar since 7th or 8th grade. We see kids come through our summer camps and play for (Kelso Youth Basketball) or (Hilander Hoop Club) and we know what they could become with growth and strength in high school. But the kid has to put in the work to become that,” Hamilton said. “She really wasn’t the biggest kid in middle school or even her freshman year but I saw a huge jump to her sophomore year.r. For a freshman she had great numbers at the varsity level but was really just a catch and shoot scorer.”
That all changed last season as she assumed a much larger role and played her way onto The Daily News All-Area team.
“That first game against Camas her sophomore year was a breakout game for her as she was much stronger and a few inches taller,” Hamilton noted. “From there on out I saw her not only being a scorer but our top defender and rebounder on the defensive (end) and most importantly, offensive end as well. She had numerous double double games.”
Scott Pisapia, an assistant coach at Lewis and Clark State in Portland and a founder of Roots Academy in Longview, has witnessed the same sort of progression in Fraley’s game since he first decided to call her up to his 16U team. At that time she was just 13 years old.
“She was a no-brainer to add to the roster but I had to kind of pitch why I was putting this 13 year old on a 16 year old team because there were some parents asking questions,” Pisapia recalled. “The reason was she was just so far advanced as a basketball player at that time. Not only did it make sense but it made us better.”
That first year playing up with Roots as an 8th grader was a growing experience for Fraley. Surrounded by older players like Kal Schaplow, Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett, Fraley was able to ease into the mix as a role player. As she began to grow physically and mature mentally, though, her skill set also began to change rapidly.
“Her 9th grade year she was growing into her body and she was getting stronger and things were really starting to gel for her on the court,” Pisapia said. “The thing that sets her apart from a lot of players is when she’s on the court it really makes everyone around her, the players and the coaches, calm. She’s just so cool, calm and collected no matter who we’re playing against.”
One game that stands out to both Pisapia and Fraley from their AAU battles was a game in Portland against the Oakland Soldiers. The Soldiers were bigger and faster by far, and they backed that up with a furious level of effort that would have left many players feeling overwhelmed. But not Fraley, who was then a 14-year old competing against 16 and 17 year olds.
“I definitely remember that right from the get go they were probably one of the scrappiest teams I’ve ever played against,” Fraley said. “We were kind of nervous at first just because we hadn’t seen that kind of tough competition and we weren’t sure how the rest of the team was going to react.”
Pisapia remembers that the Soldiers put on a press right from the jump and they never took it off.
“They were trying to get in her head. They were talking smack and trying to get in her head and she didn’t flinch one time,” Pisapia said. “Any college coaches who were watching would have projected them to win the game, but they didn’t have Natalie Fraley on their team so we came out on top.”
Fraley’s commitment to Utah State comes during a time of great uncertainty on many fronts as COVID-19 continues to change everything we once knew for sure. She noted that over the last several months she’s received several Division-I offers but she developed a relationship with the Aggies coaching staff that helped her to make up her mind a full year earlier than most high school athletes. And although she hasn’t yet signed her official letter of intent, it doesn’t sound like she’s looking to weigh any more options.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to go out to the campus because of COVID… I’ve seen pictures of the campus and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Fraley said. “Getting down to the brass tacks of it that relationship was the key to it and there’s nowhere else that I’d want to go other than Utah State.”
In the meantime, Hamilton is eager to get her star player back on the Hilanders’ brand new home court so they can get back to work writing the final chapters of her high school story.
“I am so thankful to have two more years with her. She is going to grow even more physically and mentally and I know Utah State is a great fit for her . It is one of the teams that sought her out from recruiting films rather than us making the first contact. They have a great new head coach and they play in the up tempo, push the ball play that Natalie thrives off in,” Hamilton said. “The greatest thing that Utah State is getting is not only a skilled (basketball) player, but a phenomenal student, teammate, kid, and citizen. She goes above and beyond to do everything she possibly can to become a better person and make Kelso girls basketball a better program.”
That’s an assessment that passed muster with Pisapia as well as he reflected on his years watching Fraley grow Roots.
“She is the biggest gym rat you’ll ever meet,” Pisapia said. “That’s the thing that’s been the best part about this. You always hope that people who put in that kind of work will be rewarded.”
