Nat Buckets: Kelso's Fraley commits to Utah State

Fraley’s commitment to Utah State comes during a time of great uncertainty on many fronts as COVID-19 continues to change everything we once knew for sure. She noted that over the last several months she’s received several Division-I offers but she developed a relationship with the Aggies coaching staff that helped her to make up her mind a full year earlier than most high school athletes. And although she hasn’t yet signed her official letter of intent, it doesn’t sound like she’s looking to weigh any more options.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to go out to the campus because of COVID… I’ve seen pictures of the campus and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Fraley said. “Getting down to the brass tacks of it that relationship was the key to it and there’s nowhere else that I’d want to go other than Utah State.”

In the meantime, Hamilton is eager to get her star player back on the Hilanders’ brand new home court so they can get back to work writing the final chapters of her high school story.