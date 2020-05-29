Naselle Track & Field: Grounded Comets envious of Icarus

“One college was looking at him and they said if he wanted to go there he needed to jump six-three,” Baker said. “We got him to six foot last year and I think he would have made it.”

Even with all that veteran talent there was still no doubt who was going to set the pace for the Comets this time around. His name is Fa-aoso Tutu-u, or has his teammates call him, “Oso.”

“It was the biggest disappointment to not see him compete this year,” Baker said. “We did a preseason combine and he had stats that made him look like an NFL player. He ran the 40. He bench pressed 225-pounds 17 times. His vertical standing jump was 39 and his running vertical was 44.”

“The 100 meter is his bread and butter,” Baker said, noting that “Oso” placed third at State last year.

But the strong Tongan whose nickname translates to “Bear” in Spanish, was also going to be a State contender in the long jump, where he’s placed two years in a row, the 4x100 relay, and the shot put, which he just picked up this spring.

The Comets had talent mixed in with their younger athletes as well. With 13 freshman and sophomore boys, Baker was pleased with the way the group had been pushing each other to get better.