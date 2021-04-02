Naselle sweeps double dip with Lake Quinault

NASELLE — It was a beautiful day for baseball so the boys from Naselle decided to play two. It turned out to be a great day for the Comets, too, as they swept a doubleheader by dropping Oakville 18-0 in three innings and then defeated Lake Quinault 13-4 in five innings on Thursday.

Naselle was able to dispatch the Acorns in three innings to start their big day on the ballfield, as Joey Strange struck out five Oakville batters in three innings to earn the win.

Warren Wirkkala was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and Clay Bergeson added a pair of hits in the win. The game was called off after three innings due to the run differential.

In the nightcap, Bergeson picked up the win for the Comets by striking out six batters over two innings. That game was called off after four innings due to darkness.

Wirkkala, Jimmy Strange and Jason Harmon all had three hits against the Elks.

Naselle is scheduled to play at Mossyrock on Monday.

