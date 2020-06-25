Naselle Softball: Reloaded Comets can’t defend District crown

Coach: Rebekah Wirrkala (11th year)
2019 Record: 15-5 (1st in Coastal 1B; 5th in State)
Total Players: 18
Seniors: 0
Even before the high school softball season started Naselle coach Rebekah Wirrkala knew this season was going to be different. She just didn’t know how painfully correct she was at the time.
Last year the Comets featured four seniors and finished fifth at State after winning the Coastal 1B League outright. This year the Comets roster went without a single senior with a dozen of the team’s 18 players coming from the freshman or 8th grade ranks.
Still, Wirrkala wasn’t willing to alter the trajectory of her expectations for the team much, if at all this spring.
“We still had both of our aces coming back. That’s what’s disappointing about his year,” Wirrkala said. “My prediction is I think we would have been District champs, again.”
Those aces in the circle for Naselle are Brynn Tarabochia and Courtney Paul. Last year Tarabochia led the team with 84 innings pitched and 114 strikeouts as a pitcher while also notching the second highest batting average on the team (.651) and two dozen runs driven in. Meanwhile, Paul finished last season with an ERA of 2.92 while hitting .468 with 27 RBIs.
Last season Hollie Haataia hit .500 with 27 RBIs while taking care of the bulk of the catching duties. However, Haataia suffered an injury during basketball season and was going to have to move out from behind the dish whenever she was able to return to action. Wirrkala believes that Payton Dalton was poised to assume primary responsibility for catching chores this season after batting .464 with 27 RBIs last year.
Kylee Tarabochia would have held down shortstop this season for Naselle and slotted in as the third or fourth hitter in the lineup. Last year she hit .485 with 28 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Delaney Kragerud also would have had her name in the lineup after hitting .429 last season and Mia Watson was looking to get hits in at least half of her at bats this season after hitting .488 last year. Hailey Eastham is another Comet who figured to find her way on the field regularly after batting .333 in the 2019 season.
“I just have a great core, and really, they are coming back next year,” Wirrkala said, noting that a few of her players play, or have played, club ball for the Warrenton Merchants.
Much like in year’s past the Comets were expecting the road to a District title to crash into Quilcene and Wishkah Valley at some point.
“In our league, it’s always Wishkah that is the toughest,” Wirrkala said. “The district is always Quilcene. Last year when we beat them for the District title that was the first time we’d been able to do that in my entire time here.”
Before COVID-19 extinguished all prep sports entirely the biggest obstacle for the Comets this season likely would have been a lack of entrenched leadership. However, Wirrkala had a plan in place.
“Early on I was pulling my juniors aside and telling them, ‘You’re the seniors, essentially.’ Even the sophomores. I’m not afraid to give them a leadership role,” Wirrkala said. “That would have been our struggle is finding a real vocal leader... I have a few introverts.”
With a year of experience for a young squad turned into vapors by coronavirus, and a full year to wait before the Comets will take the field all together again, dependable leadership could be the difference between a boom or bust season in 2021. The Comets’ coach said she was going to lean extra hard on Brynn and Kylee Tarabochia as well as Hollie Haataia in order to fill that role.
“I just know that as a leader if you’re letting your teammates know that you’re caring about them, they’ll have your back more often than not,” Wirrkala said.
She added that she expected those players in particular to take charge of the team dynamics based on a number of their attributes, not the least of which is their familial relation.
“What’s nice is that I’m related to them. They’re my cousins. So it’s great to be able to check in with them and check in on them mentally,” Wirrkala explained. “I mean, you’ve just got to tell me if you want it or not. I’m really straight forward with them, and I think they like that.”
