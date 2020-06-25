Naselle Softball: Reloaded Comets can’t defend District crown

Before COVID-19 extinguished all prep sports entirely the biggest obstacle for the Comets this season likely would have been a lack of entrenched leadership. However, Wirrkala had a plan in place.

“Early on I was pulling my juniors aside and telling them, ‘You’re the seniors, essentially.’ Even the sophomores. I’m not afraid to give them a leadership role,” Wirrkala said. “That would have been our struggle is finding a real vocal leader... I have a few introverts.”

With a year of experience for a young squad turned into vapors by coronavirus, and a full year to wait before the Comets will take the field all together again, dependable leadership could be the difference between a boom or bust season in 2021. The Comets’ coach said she was going to lean extra hard on Brynn and Kylee Tarabochia as well as Hollie Haataia in order to fill that role.

“I just know that as a leader if you’re letting your teammates know that you’re caring about them, they’ll have your back more often than not,” Wirrkala said.

She added that she expected those players in particular to take charge of the team dynamics based on a number of their attributes, not the least of which is their familial relation.

“What’s nice is that I’m related to them. They’re my cousins. So it’s great to be able to check in with them and check in on them mentally,” Wirrkala explained. “I mean, you’ve just got to tell me if you want it or not. I’m really straight forward with them, and I think they like that.”

