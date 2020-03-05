Naselle charges back for win over Muckleshoot Tribal

Comets continue on comeback trail with state win over Muckleshoot
By Sam Barbee
For whatever reason, the Naselle boys seem to struggle in the first half and that habit has followed them to state.
It was a similar story in the regional, when the Comets fell behind 30-18 before storming back for a 65-48 win over Riverside Christian. The fifth-ranked Comets had a familiar game in the quarterfinals of the 1B Boys Hardwood Classic here in Spokane on Thursday as they never held a lead until overtime in a 57-50 win.
“Muckleshoot Tribal outplayed us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “They ran their sets really well. They had us off balance, got us to do things we don’t normally do. I think as a team we feel fortunate to get that win.”
In an interesting twist, Thursday was the first time Naselle had seen a man-to-man defense since December, having gone through its entire league schedule facing only zones. That changeup was made especially difficult because Muckleshoot was long and athletic with big 6-foot-5 Lamont Nichols in the middle.
“We want a man-to-man. We want somebody to play us man-to-man,” Olsen said. “But you get out on this stage and you see a man-to-man again, I think it took us out of sync a little bit.”
Naselle was able to prevail over the sixth-ranked Kings behind 24 points from Corey Gregory.
It was a Gregory 3-pointer from the corner with less than a minute remaining to tie the game at 47. Then it was another Gregory corner three in overtime to put the Comets up five, an ultimately insurmountable lead.
“I didn’t feel any pressure,” Gregory said. “This is my third year coming to Spokane. You just gotta shoot and shoot with confidence.”
Since falling behind 37-28 near the end of the third quarter, Naselle outscored Muckleshoot 29-13, a run that spanned the whole fourth quarter and overtime.
Olsen didn’t have an answer for why the Comets struggle so much in the first half. It’s certainly not for a lack of explosion. The Comets have turned in a 38-point quarter and a 40-point period this season. Its offense is predicated on the long-distance jumper, and everybody has the green light, especially if they’re hot.
Thursday, that was Gregory, who finished 4-of-15 from deep.
“And he’s so unselfish,” Olsen said. “When I call a play for him, he’s still looking for his teammates to get a better shot.”
You have free articles remaining.
But as much as the offense helped, it was the defense that really won the game.
Muckleshoot shot just 3-of-25 from 3-point land. Just one King, Lamont Nichols (22 points) was in double figures, though he did have 13 rebounds.
During their run to victory Naselle started taking charges. That, and a Caleb Haataia rebound-putback, sparked the run that shot the Comets into the semifinals.
The Comets employed a bluff press up 55-50 as Muckleshoot was trying to push the ball up the floor with the clock ticking away. Jimmy Strange jumped a passing lane after tempting Tyrelle Nichols into making a long pass, and Ethan Lindstrom rushed to the basket and sealed the win with a layup. His 16 points were the second largest tally for Naselle, and his seven rebounds tied Gregory for the team lead.
“Ethan Lindstrom stepped up and had a really nice game for us,” Olsen said. “
So what does Naselle have to do Friday against what will most likely be the mighty top-ranked Odessa Tigers?
“Probably play better defense,” Gregory said. “And definitely play better in the second half.”
That semifinal contest tips off at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
COMETS 57, KINGS 50
Muckleshoot 13 12 12 10 3 — 50
Naselle 11 8 11 17 10 — 57
Muckleshoot (50) — Lamont Nichols 22, Tyrelle Nichols 9, Josiah Vaomn 7, Jordan Mathias 5, Bendon Brown 3, Martin Reyes 2, Carlos Bennett 2, Jaden James
FG: 21 of 62 — .339. FT: 5 of 9 — .556. Reb: 53 (L. Nichols 13, T. Nichols 10)
Naselle (57) — Corey Gregory 24, Ethan Lindstrom 16, Warren Wirkkala 6, Jimmy Strange 4, Chase Haataia 3, Kolby Glenn 2, Caleb Haataia 2, Jack Ruch, Colton Lindstrom
FG: 19 of 64 — .297. FT: 12 of 15 — .800. Reb: 38 (Lindstrom, Gregory 7)