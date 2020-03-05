Naselle charges back for win over Muckleshoot Tribal

Comets continue on comeback trail with state win over Muckleshoot

By Sam Barbee

For whatever reason, the Naselle boys seem to struggle in the first half and that habit has followed them to state.

It was a similar story in the regional, when the Comets fell behind 30-18 before storming back for a 65-48 win over Riverside Christian. The fifth-ranked Comets had a familiar game in the quarterfinals of the 1B Boys Hardwood Classic here in Spokane on Thursday as they never held a lead until overtime in a 57-50 win.

“Muckleshoot Tribal outplayed us,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said. “They ran their sets really well. They had us off balance, got us to do things we don’t normally do. I think as a team we feel fortunate to get that win.”

In an interesting twist, Thursday was the first time Naselle had seen a man-to-man defense since December, having gone through its entire league schedule facing only zones. That changeup was made especially difficult because Muckleshoot was long and athletic with big 6-foot-5 Lamont Nichols in the middle.

“We want a man-to-man. We want somebody to play us man-to-man,” Olsen said. “But you get out on this stage and you see a man-to-man again, I think it took us out of sync a little bit.”