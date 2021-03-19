Naselle caps off perfect season, Coach Eaton retires after 32 seasons

NASELLE — The reality of his eight-man football team having fewer players has led to some definite positives for Jeff Eaton. With fewer defenders and blockers on the field, offenses can open up more big plays. With more open field to cover, his Naselle Comets have gotten better than maybe anyone in the area at tackling in space. And with only 12 players on his roster, there ended up being less water cooler contents dumped on his head Friday night.
“They can’t hit me with that much,” Eaton said. “But it was cold.”
Eaton, who announced his retirement from coaching Wednesday after 32 years with the Comets, spent his last game doing what he’s done a lot of in the past three decades: winning.
After going into halftime only up two possessions — Naselle’s closest game at the break this year — the Comets came out fast in the second to hammer Mossyrock 48-22 and finish the season undefeated and take the 1B District IV title.
After the game, his players took everything they had learned about angles and spacing on defense and implemented it on their own coach.
“They frickin’ got me,” Eaton said with a laugh. “We were all close, I was with the other coaches talking when we got together, shaking all their hands. Jimmy (Strange) kind of pulled me close, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ The next thing I know, all 12 water bottles got thrown on me.”
Eaton, who took over the Naselle program in 1989, said that he told his players of his decision Wednesday as practice wrapped up and the team went out for dinner. The main question on his players’ minds was simple; After three decades of coaching football, what’s Eaton going to do now?
“I said, ‘Well, I’ll probably watch you guys play still, just won’t be the one on the sideline,’” he said. “I might even yell once or twice. I’ll try not to, but it’ll be kind of natural still.”
He also said he’s looking forward to having more time in the fall to get outside for deer and elk hunting, two seasons that always coincided with Naselle’s regular season and inevitable deep postseason run.
Eaton finished his tenure at Naselle with 18 wins in his final 19 games — the lone loss being the Comets’ State final matchup against Odessa in 2019 — and a 27-3 record in his last three years that included two trips to the State finals. If not for a COVID-19 shortened season this spring, his charges likely would have been back in the title tilt once more.
Instead, the win over the Vikings on Thursday gave Naselle a 6-0 record this season. The Comets outscored their opponents 320-48 in 2021, scoring at least as many points as they allowed all season in all but one game.
It was also the final day in navy blue and gold for Naselle’s five seniors, too. Before he wrapped up his coach for the celebratory bath, Jimmy Strange wrapped up his Comet career with 285 total yards — 154 rushing, 131 receiving — and a pair of touchdowns on offense. He also added 19 solo tackles and a sack to lead the defense. Fellow senior Warren Wirkkala, pressed into quarterback duty this season, threw for 257 yards and also put up five tackles and a sack.
Sophomore Joey Strange had fewer rushing yards than his brother but found the end zone four times. Junior Jason Harman brought in eight catches, including an 80-yard touchdown in the second half that helped the Comets find their groove as the game went on.
“They came out in the second half and really put things together in a hurry,” Eaton said.
Then it was just a matter of putting the finishing touches on the win. Mossyrock bounced back with a couple of touchdowns late to make the score a bit closer, but not nearly close enough.
After the game, after the handshakes, after the surprise attack from his players, Eaton stuck around on the field with his team. He took pictures with the final group of players he'll get to coach. He watched his seniors celebrate with their family and friends. He soaked it all in.
The Comets signed a game ball commemorating the weird season that was in 2021 — which Eaton remarked was his first-ever undefeated campaign — and presented it to the man who for 32 years has been synonymous with Naselle football for so long.
Eaton said that all in all, he’s happy with his choice and the way everything played out. But he was more than a bit cold when it all came to a close..
“I said, ‘God, why am I shaking? Oh, that’s right, you doused me,’” Eaton said. “They all laughed, they thought that was pretty funny.”
TAHOLAH — Naselle just kept right on rolling Thursday night as Taholah became its latest vic…