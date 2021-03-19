Naselle caps off perfect season, Coach Eaton retires after 32 seasons

Eaton, who took over the Naselle program in 1989, said that he told his players of his decision Wednesday as practice wrapped up and the team went out for dinner. The main question on his players’ minds was simple; After three decades of coaching football, what’s Eaton going to do now?

“I said, ‘Well, I’ll probably watch you guys play still, just won’t be the one on the sideline,’” he said. “I might even yell once or twice. I’ll try not to, but it’ll be kind of natural still.”

He also said he’s looking forward to having more time in the fall to get outside for deer and elk hunting, two seasons that always coincided with Naselle’s regular season and inevitable deep postseason run.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eaton finished his tenure at Naselle with 18 wins in his final 19 games — the lone loss being the Comets’ State final matchup against Odessa in 2019 — and a 27-3 record in his last three years that included two trips to the State finals. If not for a COVID-19 shortened season this spring, his charges likely would have been back in the title tilt once more.

Instead, the win over the Vikings on Thursday gave Naselle a 6-0 record this season. The Comets outscored their opponents 320-48 in 2021, scoring at least as many points as they allowed all season in all but one game.