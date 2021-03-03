Naselle cancels volleyball match at Mossyrock due to fans breaking COVID-19 protocols

On Monday, the Naselle volleyball team went to Mossyrock for a road match. They won’t be going back.
That day, the Comets found themselves playing in front of a crowd not following COVID-19 social distancing protocols or mask protocols. Following the match, Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala reported back to her athletic director, principal, and superintendent, who decided that the Comets would not return to Mossyrock for their scheduled matchup with the Vikings on Thursday.
“It’s just safety for kids,” said Naselle athletic director Brian Macey. “They’re trying to get things under control there. Just some people that weren’t following the proper protocol in their stands. Listening to our coaches and whatnot, they felt that it wasn’t the safest place to be. So we decided that we weren’t going to send our girls up again. They’ll hopefully get that taken care of, and things will be good from here on out.”
Mossyrock athletic director Randy Torrey confirmed that the match had been canceled by Naselle.
“They just called us and said they wanted to cancel coming up here,” he said. “We won’t be rescheduling it.”
Torrey added that the Vikings haven’t had any confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since sports came back. Mossyrock has been attempting in-person learning since the beginning of the school year, and has been full-time in-person since the end of October.
Wirkkala and Macey both said the main issues were with the number of fans let into the stands, and the fact that many were not social distancing. Both also said that there were fans behind the benches — something that is not specifically against the WIAA’s COVID-19 guidelines but that most schools have avoided as a matter of best practice — and that many fans either were wearing masks incorrectly or not wearing them at all.
“These are really difficult times for ADs and schools,” Macey said. “We made a decision based on the safety of our girls, but not all school’s situations are the same, Everybody has differing views on COVID and is dealing with a population that has a different philosophical viewpoint as well. We just made a decision based on what we thought was best for our student athletes and coaches.”
A second coach who had played at Mossyrock early this season confirmed all four topics separately, under conditions of anonymity.
Macey said that personally, his point of view had less to do with whether the protocols were necessary and more with them being requirements to play.
“I don’t care where the philosophical point is necessarily; we all have that with regards to what we’ve got to do as far as following the protocols in everyday life,” Macey said. “To me, the most important thing is that our kids are getting to participate. So let’s just do what we have to do so they get to keep playing.
“It’s not too hard to put a mask on and attend a volleyball game or a football game. Let’s just do that so we can get these seasons in.”
Wirkkala also had competitive concerns about the topic of an even playing field, with the match at Mossyrock being her team’s first in front of a full crowd after playing in front of limited capacities everywhere else they’d gone.
“We’re dealing with the same stuff,” she said. “The same virus, the same mask rules.”
Both Wirkkala and Macey stressed that none of the players, fans, or administrators were rude aggressive to the Comets, but they still worried for their players’ safety. While younger people like high school students are generally less at risk of being hospitalized or killed by coronavirus, health experts and doctors worry about the possibility of COVID-19 spreading at games, especially indoor matches like volleyball. In December, one basketball tournament in California ended up being the cause of 77 COVID-19 cases. A year ago, basketball games were pointed to as some of the first possible superspreader events.