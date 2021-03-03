Naselle cancels volleyball match at Mossyrock due to fans breaking COVID-19 protocols

Wirkkala and Macey both said the main issues were with the number of fans let into the stands, and the fact that many were not social distancing. Both also said that there were fans behind the benches — something that is not specifically against the WIAA’s COVID-19 guidelines but that most schools have avoided as a matter of best practice — and that many fans either were wearing masks incorrectly or not wearing them at all.

“These are really difficult times for ADs and schools,” Macey said. “We made a decision based on the safety of our girls, but not all school’s situations are the same, Everybody has differing views on COVID and is dealing with a population that has a different philosophical viewpoint as well. We just made a decision based on what we thought was best for our student athletes and coaches.”

A second coach who had played at Mossyrock early this season confirmed all four topics separately, under conditions of anonymity.

Macey said that personally, his point of view had less to do with whether the protocols were necessary and more with them being requirements to play.