Naselle Baseball: Comets revenge tour canceled by COVID-19

Coach: Randy Lindstrom (5th year)
2019 Record: 16-4 (1st in 1B Coastal League; Lost in State quarterfinals)
Total Players: 14
Seniors: 2
Naselle had no doubt who they were going to need to take out this spring in order to attain their ultimate goal. Hint: It’s the same team most of the Comets had faced to end their last three consecutive seasons.
Last spring a loaded Comets baseball team lost to Odessa in the State quarterfinals. Then in the fall an undefeated Naselle football team was toppled by a juggernaut Odessa squad in the State championship. And finally, Odessa narrowly edged the Comets in the State basketball semifinal despite holding the state’s all-time leading scorer, Ryan Moffet, to a season low point total.
“We’re getting to know each other pretty well. Those mullets man, I can look at their hair and know what kid I’m looking at,” Naselle baseball coach, Randy Lindstrom, said.
With a couple of southpaws returning to the Odessa rotation who can top 80 MPH on the radar gun the Comets were gearing up early in hopes of finally toppling their personal Goliath.
“I was hoping to get another shot at them this year and I’m sure it would have been a tight game,” Lindstrom said.
With 14 players in the fold this spring, including two seniors, the Comets brought a refined focus with them from the hardwood to the diamond. Their eyes were set dead ahead and they weren’t going to stop until they reached the final-four weekend at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
“I felt like as focused as they were coming out of basketball State over there in Spokane, you almost got the vibe in that first week of practice that they knew they were going to be deep in the playoffs somewhere,” Lindstrom said. “It was our best first week of practice. They were all so self-motivated.”
Recently graduated senior do-it-all Ethan Lindstrom was set to serve as the workhorse for Naselle’s pitching staff while filling the gap at shortstop in between outings on the bump. Lindsdtrom would have been a five-year letterman for the Comets and hit .442 as a junior with 32 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. He also led the team in innings pitched (30.1) and ERA (2.05).
Chase Haataia, another member of the class of 2020, returned to the diamond after a year off as a junior. Haataia would have been a four-year player for the Comets and looked to be an edifying force at third base and in the outfield.
To be sure, though, Naselle had talent of all ages littered throughout the lineup.
Joe Strange prefers the hot corner on defense and brought baseball smarts to the two-hole in the Comets’ lineup where he hit .385 last season. Clay Bergeson is a first baseman with a sweet lefty stroke at the plate who hit .382 last year as an 8th grader. Jimmy Strange hit .373 last year and would have patrolled centerfield this season, while Daniel Holt would have roamed the outfield as well and brought a hot stick to the lineup after hitting .432 last season. Warren Wirrkala is a super-utility player capable of replacing any position vacated by a midgame call to the bullpen, and Kolten Lindstrom is a freshman backstop who led the team in batting average (.451) and runs batted in (33) as an 8th grader.
“For the age group we had we had a lot of returning players who were phenomenal,” Coach Lindstrom said. “It’s one of those groups where you’ve been waiting for them since they were in T-ball. Then they finally get here and it’s canceled.”
With a league running skinny on competition Naselle was going to look south to Oregon and up the ranks beyond the Washington 1B level in order to test their mettle this spring. That schedule was set. The first fortnight of the season was out of the way, and all that was left was to play ball.
But that opportunity never came to pass because of COVID-19.
“To be honest it was almost like somebody’s aunt died. They were really quiet and didn’t really know what to say. They were kind of shell shocked just like everybody else,” Lindstrom remembered of the day he last coached his team.
That doesn’t mean that the sound of horsehide hitting cow leather stopped at the Lindstrom household. With Coach Lindstrom overseeing the action, Ethan and Kolten took turns catching for one another in backyard bullpen sessions. Younger brother, Jacob, even worked into the mix as a seventh grader who enjoys strapping on the tools of ignorance just like Kolten. All three brothers are playing club ball this summer and needed to be ready to go whenever field access opened back up.
“They were hitting it hard out there in the yard. It’s not really a mound, it’s kind of a little bump in the yard,” Lindstrom explained. “They were throwing to each other and hitting in the yard. Just trying to stay in shape and I’m glad they did because at least they are injury-free now.”
Looking back on the high school season that never was, though, Lindstrom still can’t shake an acute case of the what-could-have-beens.
“I would for sure put us in the top three or four in the state, and then you just never know what’s going to happen,” the Comets coach said.
