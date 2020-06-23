Naselle Baseball: Comets revenge tour canceled by COVID-19

With 14 players in the fold this spring, including two seniors, the Comets brought a refined focus with them from the hardwood to the diamond. Their eyes were set dead ahead and they weren’t going to stop until they reached the final-four weekend at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

“I felt like as focused as they were coming out of basketball State over there in Spokane, you almost got the vibe in that first week of practice that they knew they were going to be deep in the playoffs somewhere,” Lindstrom said. “It was our best first week of practice. They were all so self-motivated.”

Recently graduated senior do-it-all Ethan Lindstrom was set to serve as the workhorse for Naselle’s pitching staff while filling the gap at shortstop in between outings on the bump. Lindsdtrom would have been a five-year letterman for the Comets and hit .442 as a junior with 32 runs batted in and 30 runs scored. He also led the team in innings pitched (30.1) and ERA (2.05).

Chase Haataia, another member of the class of 2020, returned to the diamond after a year off as a junior. Haataia would have been a four-year player for the Comets and looked to be an edifying force at third base and in the outfield.

To be sure, though, Naselle had talent of all ages littered throughout the lineup.