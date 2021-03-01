Naselle adds new old faces, rolls Ocosta; Winlock, Wahkiakum win, too

WESTPORT — With one-fifth of his roster out with injuries, Jeff Eaton needed reinforcements desperately, and he got them just in time for Naselle to go on the road Saturday and put a 52-12 shellacking up on Ocosta.
In Naselle’s first game this season, the Comets lost Kolten Lindstrom to an ankle injury. Then last week at Winlock, Kolby Glenn suffered a knee injury, and the Comets — who started their slate with 10 players — found themselves wanting for subs.
Saturday, they got them, with Trevor Johnson and Jordan Lopez — both of whom needed extra time to rack up the necessary number of practices — joining the fray.
But like seemingly every other player on Eaton’s squad, the two arrived on scene with plenty of varsity experience under their belts.
“We’re doing alright,” Eaton said. “Half of our kids are seniors. They know the stuff, since most of them have been playing since they were at least sophomores.”
Johnson made and instant impact at wide receiver, helping to kick off Naselle’s wave of scoring with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Warren Wirkkala.
“(Johnson) is kind of like Warren, another one of those smarter kids,” Eaton said. “He’s been playing receiver, he’s played outside linebacker and cornerback for us. He played corner this week filling in for Kolby. He’s just another kid that’s been in the program for four years that knows the stuff. It’s pretty easy to get him in and out of places.”
Speaking of Wirkkala, the senior has also seen his fair share of movement in the plug-and-play buzzsaw made of interchangeable parts that is the Naselle offense. After starting the season at tight end — and as the backup quarterback — he’s moved nearly full-time to the No. 1 role behind center since Lindstrom got hurt, with Joey Strange slotting alongside his brother Jimmy at running back.
“It works out fine. Joey was a running back last year, so Joey and Jimmy are fine and very good in the backfield.” Eaton said. “And Warren, he’s been the back-up quarterback since his freshman year, so he has the material memorized.”
The changes haven’t slowed down the Comets by any stretch of the imagination. Wirkkala threw for 110 yards and the one touchdown on 9-of-17 passing, adding 51 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
The Strange brothers combined for 178 rushing yards — 119 by Jimmy, 59 by Joey — and three touchdowns of their own, along with four catches for 37 yards.
And if the Comets’ skill players weren’t enough, their line makes plays too; Naselle’s leading receiver on the day was Daniel Holt, who racked up 47 yards from two catches on plays lining up as an eligible receive.
On defense, Jimmy Strange led the way with 11 total tackles, George Wilson added a fumble recovery, and the Naselle defense got on the board with a safety before the Ocosta offense cracked onto the scoreboard.
Naselle (3-0) is scheduled to host Northwest Christian on Friday.
Cards cash in on NW Christian mistakes
TENINO — Winlock was on the right side of a 12 fumble night on the black turf at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and wound up with a 55-22 win over Northwest Christian as a result.
The win was pretty much gift wrapped for the Cardinals when they recovered five of those fumbles for turnovers. A botched snap on a punt from the end zone and a dearth of offense in general paved the rest of the way to victory for Winlock as they needed just 182 total offensive yards to crack the half century mark.Cody Miller picked up that botched punt attempt for a touchdown in the first quarter as Winlock jumped out to a 22-0 lead. Then in the second quarter Neal Patching jumped on a fumble and returned it 22-yards to the house.
“They had a hard time with center—QB exchanges,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. “They had a lot of turnovers. It was bad.”
As a result, the Cardinals rarely had an offensive drive that lasted longer than five plays before either a turnover — the Cardinals fumbled away three possessions themselves — or more commonly, a Winlock touchdown.
Payton Sickles scored Winlock’s first two touchdowns with a 38-yard run and a 1-yard run in the first quarter. He capped both of those with two-point runs for good measure. Then in the second quarter, Patching sandwiched his fumble recovery score to the house with a 12-yard touchdown run and 20-yard scoring scamper.
Nathan Childers rounded out the Winlock offensive output with a 12-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first half.
Things were going so well for Winlock that Talon Lofberg even knocked in two point after kicks.
“That’s a kid who has never, ever made a kick in practice so we almost scrapped them entirely. Then we asked him to kick not one, but two extra points, and he made them both,” Samples said.
It was that kind of night for the Cards.
Neal Patching led Winlock with 48-yards rushing on five carries. Andrew Debous reeled in one pass from Lofberg for a game-high 39 yards.
“It’s kind of a three-headed monster right now with Neal, Nathan and Payton,” Samples said.
And the Cardinals did all that damage without their best all-around player, Nolan Swofford, who broke his wrist in Winlock’s season-opener against Naselle. He’s slotted for surgery soon and hopes to make a return to action by basketball season.
Winlock (1-1) is scheduled to play at Mossyrock on Friday. Both teams are currently in their first season playing 8-man football at the 1B level.
Mules maraud over Ravens
SOUTH BEND — Wahkiakum improved to 3-0 on the season with a 45-6 win over Raymond-South Bend along Willapa Bay on Friday.
The Mules took most of the fight out of the Ravens early with 18 points in the first quarter and a 32-0 lead at the intermission. (Raymond-South Bend) had a few early turnovers that we capitalized on,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “The Ravens are well coached so we are happy for the win.”
A pair of second half touchdowns gave Wahkiakum its finally tally and Raymond-South Bend was only able to find the end zone once the Mules reserves were firmly entrenched on the defensive unit.
“The plan for success was planned by my offensive coordinator Marc Niemeyer and my defensive coordinator Ryan Lorenzo was spot on,” Hansen added. “The boys executed them and the results were evident.”
With such a sterling performance under their belt, Hansen had plenty of other kudos to pass around to his players, as well.
“Brody Carlson led the offense with brilliant throws and Chance Cothren, Jake Leitz and Dominic Curl led the offensive onslaught,” Hansen noted. “Defense was led by Ashden Niemeyer, Jeremiah Johnson and Eli Moon.”
Wahkiakum (3-0) is scheduled to host Stevenson on Friday.