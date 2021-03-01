Naselle adds new old faces, rolls Ocosta; Winlock, Wahkiakum win, too

WESTPORT — With one-fifth of his roster out with injuries, Jeff Eaton needed reinforcements desperately, and he got them just in time for Naselle to go on the road Saturday and put a 52-12 shellacking up on Ocosta.

In Naselle’s first game this season, the Comets lost Kolten Lindstrom to an ankle injury. Then last week at Winlock, Kolby Glenn suffered a knee injury, and the Comets — who started their slate with 10 players — found themselves wanting for subs.

Saturday, they got them, with Trevor Johnson and Jordan Lopez — both of whom needed extra time to rack up the necessary number of practices — joining the fray.

But like seemingly every other player on Eaton’s squad, the two arrived on scene with plenty of varsity experience under their belts.

“We’re doing alright,” Eaton said. “Half of our kids are seniors. They know the stuff, since most of them have been playing since they were at least sophomores.”

Johnson made and instant impact at wide receiver, helping to kick off Naselle’s wave of scoring with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Warren Wirkkala.