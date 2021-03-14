Mules wreck Fish Netters down by the beach

ILWACO — Wahkiakum trailed 16-12 in the opening set before seizing control with 20 of the next 25 points in the match to put them on the path to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Ilwaco in the first round of the District IV 2B volleyball playoffs Saturday.
The Mules, especially Jansi Merz, simply overwhelmed Ilwaco with velocity. The six-foot Merz soared in the air to rain down crushing shots, mixing in tip kills to the mid-court opening when she sensed the Lady Fishermen were bracing for the fastball.
Wahkiakum's Rebekah Neves, some eight inches shorter, lacked the above-the-net firepower but was almost as devastating due to her combination of velocity and subtle placement. Her cross-court shots sent defenders back-pedaling and tailed away from them. Whenever Ilwaco libero Tiana Ramsey had a bit too much ground to cover in the middle back row, Neves took advantage by drilling a shot to the right or left and just outside her range.
Ilwaco’s setter, Erika Glenn, made some remarkable reads to keep the Fishermen fighting. Glenn, a star athlete but a first-year volleyball player, showed how far she has advanced in a volleyball season that was barely over a month long. A setter has a difficult task of reading the entire court and deciding who to set up, even while tracking down the ball in the air. Occasionally, when the moment is right, she’ll call her own number, dumping the ball over the net to surprise the Wahkiakum defense.
In the final math of her first season Glenn showed remarkable vision, finding openings in the back corners and along the sidelines. Disguising her intentions until the last instant, she softly placed the ball where no defender could get it time and time again.
“I wanted to play with my senior friends, and they all play volleyball,” Glenn said. “I just wanted to spend as much time together as I could, because we didn’t have much of a school year, and we didn’t have the last part of last year….It was fun learning to play volleyball."
But overall, the Mules simply had too much power for the Fishermen to fend off. Merz set the tone, pounding an emphatic kill on the opening point. Libero Reigha Neimeyer followed suit with a great diving stop.
However, Ilwaco was more efficient in the early going, avoiding mistakes to keep rallies going until the Mules obliged with a hitting error as Wahkiakum fell behind 9-7.
The Mules gradually improved their accuracy, but Ilwaco answered them blow for blow, at least for a while. Megan Leitz hammered a kill, but Glenn answered with a setter dump all the way to the left corner to discombobulate the defense and get Ilwaco the point. Then, Hannah Hines got a tough fade-away hit over the net, leading to another Ilwaco point.
Neves tied it at 11 with a wicked shot to the corner for Wahkiakum. Ilwaco went back up by two when Glenn, setting from mid-court, led Abby Knopski right to the net, where she tapped one across for an easy point. Then Kylie Gray, from the middle blocker spot, threw down a huge block all the way to the sideline for a 16-12 Ilwaco lead.
That's when Wahkiakum kicked its offense into high gear on the way to five straight points, the start of its decisive run. Jordyn Keithley-Watson started the streak, hammering it at a defender in close range for an overpowering kill, then sliced a shot to the right of Ramsey to tie it at 16. Neves put the Mules in front with one of her nearly undiggable cross-court shots, and they went on to take the set by four points.
The Mules stayed hot in the second set, even as Ilwaco hit them with their best shots. Neimeyer chased down another setter dump from Glenn in the corner, then Merz turned back a block attempt by Olivia McKinstry. All the while, the Mules built leads of 7-0 and 15-4 on their way to the lopsided win.
Wahkiakum was in complete control in the third set to finish the sweep and extend their season.
For Ilwaco players, a group dominated by seniors, the volleyball season that came to an end represented a welcome return to sports. Sure, they had to adjust to the pandemic rules, especially playing in masks. And, Coach Stephanie Ellsworth, who took over the Monday before the season started, had to quickly get to know her roster, assign positions, and guide them through a unique season. But, the team won their last four regular season games to finish 5-5.
“We didn’t know at first how far the season was going to go. We didn’t know if we were going to even have playoffs, so to get this far felt good,” Senior Kylie Gray said.
She noted vast improvements over the course of the season Ilwaco.
“I felt like we trusted ourselves, and started trusting each other, building that bond that good teams have," Gray added. "We pushed ourselves to be the team we knew we could be.”
Still, on Saturday Merz and the Mules proved too much for Ilwaco.
“They’re a strong team. They don’t let anything drop,” Ellsworth said. “We watched tape and saw what number 14 could do. We tried switching our rotation to cover [Merz’s] hits, to set up a strong back row…Then we switched back…We tried to make our rotation strong, but we just weren’t covering.”
Wahkiakum will not head to Toutle on Wednesday for a playoff tilt with the Fighting Ducks.