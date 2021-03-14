Mules wreck Fish Netters down by the beach

That's when Wahkiakum kicked its offense into high gear on the way to five straight points, the start of its decisive run. Jordyn Keithley-Watson started the streak, hammering it at a defender in close range for an overpowering kill, then sliced a shot to the right of Ramsey to tie it at 16. Neves put the Mules in front with one of her nearly undiggable cross-court shots, and they went on to take the set by four points.

The Mules stayed hot in the second set, even as Ilwaco hit them with their best shots. Neimeyer chased down another setter dump from Glenn in the corner, then Merz turned back a block attempt by Olivia McKinstry. All the while, the Mules built leads of 7-0 and 15-4 on their way to the lopsided win.

Wahkiakum was in complete control in the third set to finish the sweep and extend their season.

For Ilwaco players, a group dominated by seniors, the volleyball season that came to an end represented a welcome return to sports. Sure, they had to adjust to the pandemic rules, especially playing in masks. And, Coach Stephanie Ellsworth, who took over the Monday before the season started, had to quickly get to know her roster, assign positions, and guide them through a unique season. But, the team won their last four regular season games to finish 5-5.