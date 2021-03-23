Mules suffer mercy rule loss on opening day

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum softball is headed back to the drawing board after suffering a 22-3 mercy rule loss in just three innings of play against Morton-White Pass on Monday.

The game was highlighted by a five-minute hail storm. Nearly all of the other action on the diamond was one Timberwolf or another crossing home plate for the visitors.

Emery Hampton led Morton-White Pass at the plate going 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Chloe Justice added three hits and scored four runs.

“They’re rebuilding and we were knocking off some rust,” MWP’s first-year coach Derek Bowen told The Chronicle. “We’re pretty excited.”

Jaiden Linder picked up the win in the circle for Morton-White Pass, striking out three batters in 1 ⅓ innings of work.

“Our offense, we were seeing the ball and hitting the ball well,” Bowen added. “They had a few hits but they were earned. It was a solid three innings of baseball.”

MWP (1-0) is scheduled to host Toledo on Thursday in Morton. Wahkiakum (0-1) will have a week to rehash their fundamentals before hosting Adna on Monday.

