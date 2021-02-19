Mules running into 2021 with cohesion

There’s an old joke in Cathlamet that goes a little bit like this: You go to a Wahkiakum basketball game, pull five Mules off the court and six more out from the stands, take them outside, huddle them up, and tell them to run buck sweep.
The result? Probably something that looks a lot like what happened last Tuesday against Toutle Lake: Ten muddy Mules executing their roles perfectly with one speeding into the end zone.
“If you can have a foundation from your past and be able to build on it, that’s an advantage for us,” coach Eric Hansen said.
The Mules have stuck with the same systems on offense and defense for years, and in a compacted season with a tiny, short-notice version of preseason camp, that familiarity proved huge in Week 1.
Instead of installing much new or different in the offseason, Wahkiakum came in with the plan to keep it simple and do the same things it’s always done — running the system that the kids in Cathlamet have been raised on. With the mental side of the gameplan mainly taken care of through nature and nurture, the Mules spent the majority of their small pod practices ironing the rust off of their fundamentals and getting polished in wait for the moment the Southwest Region got the green light to enter Phase 2.
That day came last week, and the Mules were ready to the point of being able to go on the road after fewer than five days of full-team practices and put a 61-0 hammering on Toutle Lake.
“They know our system and they’ve been in the program long enough that they know what the expectation is and what to do,” Hansen said. “Not getting too carried away or complicated, keeping it simple. It’s back to blocking and tackling, and I thought we did both of those pretty well on Tuesday for the first time out of the gates. The first game, you’re always gauging where you’re at for the team and the season, and I was pretty pleased.”
Jake Leitz finished with 130 yards and three touchdowns in the road-opener, and fullback Chance Cothren added 103 yards and two scores. In the cold, wet, and muddy conditions like should be expected when one wants to play football in February and early March in Southwest Washington, Wahkiakum’s ground-and-pound Wing-T attack could be just the right offense to run.
“If you can run the ball, you’re going to have some success, period,” Hansen said. “A lot of that will have to do with your guys up front getting on guys. If you can get guys blocked in the Wing-T, you can control the ball and run the clock. First downs lead to touchdowns.”
Of course, it helps that all of Hansen’s players are so familiar with the system, having been practically raised on it. It helps that they’re all familiar with Hansen — aside from being their coach, he’s also been one of their teachers. It helps that they’re more than familiar with each other; many are literally family, with five sets of brothers on the 36-man roster.
So with way less uncertainty than most teams have this year, the Mules are ready to make some noise in the Central 2B League.
“They’re eager to play,” Hansen said. “Let’s get some football in, realizing there’s only six games and you’ve got to make it count.”
Wahkiakum Mules
Season Opener: Beat Toutle Lake (61-0)
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Morton-White Pass
Spotlight Game: Feb. 26 @ Raymond-South Bend
2019 Record: 2-8 (2-3 Pacific 2B River)
2019 Finish: Did not qualify for District
OFFENSE
Style: Wing-T
Starters
QB: Brody Carlson (Sr.)
FB: Chance Gothren (Sr.)
HB: Dominic Curl (So.)
Wing: Jake Leitz (Sr.)
TE: Gabe Moon (Jr.)
WR: Brodie Avalon (So.) or
Zakk Carlson (Fr.)
T: Eli Moon (Sr.)
G: Tanner Collupy (So.)
C: Damion Curl (Sr.)
G: Jerimyah Johnson (Jr.)
T: Ashden Niemeyer (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 4-4
Starters
DE: Tanner Collupy (Sr.)
DT: Damion Curl (Sr.)
DT: Jerimyah Johnson (Jr.)
DE: Eli Moon (Sr.)
LB: Chance Gothren (Sr.)
LB: Ashden Niemeyer (Sr.)
LB: Gabe Moon (Jr.)
LB: Jake Leitz (Sr.)
CB: Brody Carlson (Sr.)
CB: Elijah Cothren (Jr.)
S: Dominic Curl (So.)