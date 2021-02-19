Mules running into 2021 with cohesion

“They know our system and they’ve been in the program long enough that they know what the expectation is and what to do,” Hansen said. “Not getting too carried away or complicated, keeping it simple. It’s back to blocking and tackling, and I thought we did both of those pretty well on Tuesday for the first time out of the gates. The first game, you’re always gauging where you’re at for the team and the season, and I was pretty pleased.”

Jake Leitz finished with 130 yards and three touchdowns in the road-opener, and fullback Chance Cothren added 103 yards and two scores. In the cold, wet, and muddy conditions like should be expected when one wants to play football in February and early March in Southwest Washington, Wahkiakum’s ground-and-pound Wing-T attack could be just the right offense to run.

“If you can run the ball, you’re going to have some success, period,” Hansen said. “A lot of that will have to do with your guys up front getting on guys. If you can get guys blocked in the Wing-T, you can control the ball and run the clock. First downs lead to touchdowns.”