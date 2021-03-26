Mules make long trip, pick up wins in season’s first round

LACEY — Wahkiakum hit the road for their first real rounds of the season on Wednesday and made the most of their trek to Hawks Prairie Golf Course by earning individual honors along with a team win in a four-way match. The Mules set the pace on teams scores by carding a 199 to best North Beach (233), Northwest Christian (233), and Toutle Lake (incomplete).

“After enduring a full on rainstorm the entire trip, the rain subsided at match time, leaving conditions very windy and cold making the greens difficult to judge on a course none of the Mules players had seen before,” Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said.

Still, Wahkiakum also had the top two individual scores on the day thanks to Brody Carlson’s round of 41 and a score of 43 out of Logan La Berge. Meanwhile, Kaleo Silva tied for fourth place with a round of 57.

Dominic Jerome of North Beach finished third with a score of 52 and Josh Brink of Northwest Christian tied for fourth with Silva.

“Brody Carlson played his first golf match as a Mule and considering he just played his last football game five days ago came in with a solid performance,” Vavoudis said. “Logan LaBerge, who finished 14th at the 2019 state championship had five 3-putts, meaning he hit the ball real well tee to green.”