Mules make long trip, pick up wins in season’s first round

LACEY — Wahkiakum hit the road for their first real rounds of the season on Wednesday and made the most of their trek to Hawks Prairie Golf Course by earning individual honors along with a team win in a four-way match. The Mules set the pace on teams scores by carding a 199 to best North Beach (233), Northwest Christian (233), and Toutle Lake (incomplete).
“After enduring a full on rainstorm the entire trip, the rain subsided at match time, leaving conditions very windy and cold making the greens difficult to judge on a course none of the Mules players had seen before,” Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said.
Still, Wahkiakum also had the top two individual scores on the day thanks to Brody Carlson’s round of 41 and a score of 43 out of Logan La Berge. Meanwhile, Kaleo Silva tied for fourth place with a round of 57.
Dominic Jerome of North Beach finished third with a score of 52 and Josh Brink of Northwest Christian tied for fourth with Silva.
“Brody Carlson played his first golf match as a Mule and considering he just played his last football game five days ago came in with a solid performance,” Vavoudis said. “Logan LaBerge, who finished 14th at the 2019 state championship had five 3-putts, meaning he hit the ball real well tee to green.”
From the ladies tees, Wahkiakum freshman Avery Wiltse-Hiatt was the match medalist with a round of 56. That score was seven shots better than the runner-up as Lindsey Myers of North Beach finished on 63.
In spite of the team win, Vavoudis was already working on a plan to lower those scores before the Mules hit the course again.
“The Mules are loaded at the top of the order however our 2-6 players need a lot of work to get those scores in the mid 40’s,” Vavoudis said. “They’re hitting it well at the range but are having trouble being consistent on the course. We just haven’t had enough playing time. I’m confident they will improve immensely in the next couple of weeks.”
Wahkiakum is set to travel to Chehalis on Monday, March 29th to play against Adna, along with Toutle Lake and Winlock at Riverside Golf Course.