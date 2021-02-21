Mules down undermanned Morton-White Pass

CATHLAMET — For the second week in a row, Wahkiakum found themselves up against a team running short-staffed, and for the second week in a row, the Mules did exactly what they needed to do, quickly dispatching Morton-White Pass 41-8 Saturday afternoon.

“It was a nice win,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “We got to play a few kids. We didn’t get the running clock until almost the end of the third.”

Last week, the Timberwolves were playing eight-man football against Ocosta. Despite winning that matchup, MWP lost a couple players to injury, meaning that on top of classing up to the 11-man game for the first time this year on Saturday, it was doing so with just 17 players.

Still, after finishing with just two wins in 2019, the Mules are feeling good about being 2-0 to start, no matter the circumstance.

“They’re having fun, and they’re playing hard. I’m really proud of the effort right now,” Hansen said. “They’re doing everything we ask, they’re showing up, and so far so good.”

Four days after running over Toutle Lake in a mud pit, Hansen opened up the Wahkiakum passing attack and let senior Brody Carlson get to work. The Mules’ quarterback did just that, going 10-for-13 on the afternoon for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.