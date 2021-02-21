Mules down undermanned Morton-White Pass

CATHLAMET — For the second week in a row, Wahkiakum found themselves up against a team running short-staffed, and for the second week in a row, the Mules did exactly what they needed to do, quickly dispatching Morton-White Pass 41-8 Saturday afternoon.
“It was a nice win,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “We got to play a few kids. We didn’t get the running clock until almost the end of the third.”
Last week, the Timberwolves were playing eight-man football against Ocosta. Despite winning that matchup, MWP lost a couple players to injury, meaning that on top of classing up to the 11-man game for the first time this year on Saturday, it was doing so with just 17 players.
Still, after finishing with just two wins in 2019, the Mules are feeling good about being 2-0 to start, no matter the circumstance.
“They’re having fun, and they’re playing hard. I’m really proud of the effort right now,” Hansen said. “They’re doing everything we ask, they’re showing up, and so far so good.”
Four days after running over Toutle Lake in a mud pit, Hansen opened up the Wahkiakum passing attack and let senior Brody Carlson get to work. The Mules’ quarterback did just that, going 10-for-13 on the afternoon for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Both of Carlson’s scoring throws went to backs. The first was a 16-yard strike to senior fullback Chance Cothren in the first quarter, which was followed by a 30-yard toss to senior wing back Jake Leitz in the second.
“It was great conditions for throwing the ball, and we needed to try and see what we had in the air attack,” Hansen said. “You don’t really like to throw when you’re way up on a team, we don’t want to rub it in. We wanted to practice some stuff and get some stuff in that we need to do. Brody had time to throw from the line, made some great reads, and threw some beautiful balls.”
Leitz finished the game with 90 receiving yards on five catches. Brodie Avalon and Gabe Moon also logged receptions for the Mules.
On the ground, Cothren took over for Leitz as the main ball carrier, finishing with 95 yards on 10 carries. He scored Wahkiakum’s first points of the game early in the first quarter on a 5-yard dash, then closed the book on the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put the Mules ahead 41-0. Leitz added 53 yards on six carries, and sophomore Dominic Curl had 53 on five runs.
Carlson only finished with three yards on the ground, but did cash in a short rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
In the second quarter Cothren — who already had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to his name — figured out a third way to score, taking a fumble back 60 yards to the house for the defensive touchdown.
“He stole it right out of his hands,” Hansen said. “That was awesome.”
Two games into the season, the Mules have outscored their opponents 102-8, and have done so with a running clock in three of their eight quarters of play. Hansen said that against undermanned squads like Toutle Lake and MWP, it is hard to judge just how good his team could be, but at the same time, the Mules can only beat the teams on their schedule, which is already shorter than anyone would like.
“Having six seniors that realize the way the pandemic is, and there’s not a nine or 10-game season, you better take your opportunities while you get them, and they’re maximizing them right now,” Hansen said. “When you think about it, if we can stay in Phase 2 — which everybody’s hoping — we’re a third of the season over. There’s only four games left, provided we can keep in Phase 2 and get the season in. It goes fast. We were talking that if everything goes well, we’ve got 16 practices left and the season’s done.”
Wahkiakum (2-0) is scheduled to take on Raymond-South Bend next Friday in South Bend.