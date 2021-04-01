Mules’ bats stay hot in rout at South Bend

SOUTH BEND — The Wahkiakum baseball team continued its explosive start to the 2021 season, once again piling on the runs in a 23-2 win Wednesday over Raymond-South Bend.

Four games into the season, the Mules have continued to put up football scores on the diamond, racking up 71 runs so far.

After pushing one run across in the top of the first inning, Wahkiakum exploded for 10 in the second, hitting double-digits in a single frame for the third consecutive game. From there, it was another run in the fourth, seven more in the fifth, and four on top of that in the sixth, before the game was shortened due to the run rule.

Dominic Curl went 3-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs at the plate to lead the Mules, with Donovan Watson going 3-for-4 with two more RBIs. Jake Leitz went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Grant Wilson brought two runs in himself.

Both Cothrens — Chance and Elijah — had hits, and all three Carlsons — Beau, Zakk, and Brody — drove in runs.