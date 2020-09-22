M's knocking on the door

It seems like it’s been forever since the Mariners had a legitimately good team. The kind of team you can recognize instantly by using only a few data points. You can just tell, right?
Like the ’97 Red Devils of LCC. That was a really good team. The Pac-Tech Construction team I played on when I was 17. That was a good team. Those teams, and their fans, expected to win.
The Mariners have had great players throughout the decades long drought. Ichiro, Félix, Canó, Cruz. But none of those teams were good enough in spite of that isolated greatness. Some were alright. Some were supposed to be good but clearly were not. Some were supposed to be bad and wound up redefining ineptitude. It’s been a quagmire of mediocrity, and worse.
But this team … this team feels different.
I have to say the last few seasons I’ve been paying more attention to the Mariners organizational depth at High-A and Double-A rather than the majors. I wasn’t interested in watching Mike Zunino whiff on a badly thrown slider or witnessing the bullpen blow another four-run lead in the eighth.
Instead I combed Twitter to find videos of Kyle Lewis and Evan White and Jared Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez. I hoped that one day maybe the Mariners could turn into one of these good young teams with real athletes covering all the positions and players who actually look like they enjoy baseball.
And so here we sit, in the penultimate week of September, and the Mariners are playing games that directly affect the playoff race. It’s a big deal for a team with the longest playoff drought in the four North American major sports.
Their centerfielder hasn’t played a full season in the big leagues yet. Neither has their first baseman. The pitching staff, outside of a couple notable exceptions, has been a collection of nameless, faceless arms who often aren’t around long enough for you to attach names to those faces.
They might not have won all, or even half of their games, but they’ve played a lot of good ones.
Remember when they went to Dodger Stadium and were plucky and resilient against a World Series favorite? They’ve split their six games with the Padres, one of those good young teams the Mariners have long aspired to be.
Every night, you see a glimpse. Every night, the hopes are stoked further.
On Monday, Evan White was able to take Lance McCullers, Jr. of the Astros deep off the Coors Light banner in left field. Add that to his being an absolute black hole (in the best way) at first base. Kyle Lewis stealing away a grand slam earlier this month and hitting opposite field home runs on nasty sliders in his first week as a MLB full-timer. Dylan Moore forcing his way into the lineup by hitting and hitting, and still hitting. JP Crawford fielding balls where the second baseman is supposed to be and making it look totally natural. Ty France coming over from the Padres midseason and doing nothing but hit like a man possessed. Luis Torrens became a revelation behind the plate after Austin Nola got traded midseason.
They can see the destination in the distance, they just aren’t there yet.
It’s like when you’re driving to Seattle and you’re on I-5 North and Boeing Field is off to your left. The Seattle skyline is right in front of you. It’s the first time on the freeway you can see the Emerald City and it seems so close.
But you aren’t there yet. You still have, like, 10 or 15 minutes (or more, depending on traffic) until you slope down and around downtown.
That’s where the Mariners are. This analogous bullpen cart is driving past the experimental military aircraft to their left while the city grows larger on the horizon and arrival looms as inevitable.
It can make you feel impatient to be so close yet so far away. In mountain climbing they call this peak fever, and it’s always crucial to resist that urge to hurry and drain yourself of necessary energy and awareness.
So for fans, the challenge is to not come down with a bout of peak fever. Don’t hurry along the freeway and make careless, dangerous decisions. The destination is out there, and we are heading toward it.
So let’s be patient, and not miss the scenery along the way.
