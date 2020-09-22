M's knocking on the door

And so here we sit, in the penultimate week of September, and the Mariners are playing games that directly affect the playoff race. It’s a big deal for a team with the longest playoff drought in the four North American major sports.

Their centerfielder hasn’t played a full season in the big leagues yet. Neither has their first baseman. The pitching staff, outside of a couple notable exceptions, has been a collection of nameless, faceless arms who often aren’t around long enough for you to attach names to those faces.

They might not have won all, or even half of their games, but they’ve played a lot of good ones.

Remember when they went to Dodger Stadium and were plucky and resilient against a World Series favorite? They’ve split their six games with the Padres, one of those good young teams the Mariners have long aspired to be.

Every night, you see a glimpse. Every night, the hopes are stoked further.