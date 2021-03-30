Monarchs undone by Trappers’ golden goal

The end appeared to be nigh for the Monarchs with stoppage time quickly approaching and nothing much happening on their offensive end. That changed in a hurry, though, when Clark knocked home a corner kick from Anthony Roseman in the 76th minute to tie the game up at 4-4 and force an overtime period in their team’s season-opener.

“I’ve got two guys on this team that have varsity experience so the fact that we battled this team and kept coming back, kept coming back, I mean, they played their guts out,” Toms said. “They played poised, composed, and they played great the whole time.”

Toms also had praise for his defensive unit, including Simon St. Martin-Shook and Edgar Gonzalez, along with senior goalie Eber Navarrete, who had at least 20 saves by his coach’s count.

But the first chapter for so many fledgling Mark Morris soccer players didn’t have the happy ending that so many children’s books may have prepared them for.

“In the overtime period it was getting pretty close to the end of the first five minute and they’ve got a phenomenal player who just broke down our defense and slotted it home,” Toms said.

Now Mark Morris (0-1) will have to wait a fortnight before getting a chance to write their next chapter. The Monarchs were supposed to play Hockinson on Thursday but the Hawks had to postpone that contest due to eligibility issues on their end. The next game on the docket for the boys in blue is April 13 at Ridgefield.

