Monarchs undone by Trappers’ golden goal

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris brought a busload of boys still wet behind the ears to play the Trappers on Tuesday and nearly got the best of the home team until a golden goal in overtime sent them home with a 5-4 loss to open their 2A Greater St. Helens League soccer season.
Youthful exuberance seemed to play in the visitors’ favor early on and the Monarchs wasted little time taking their first lead of the season when Tristin Evans laced an unassisted goal into the net in the third minute.
The back-and-forth nature of the game was established just five minutes later when the Trappers knocked home a goal of their own. That score set the stage for Evans, a sophomore playing in his first varsity game after COVID-19 took away his freshman season, for his second goal of the day in the 20th minute to give Mark Morris a 2-1 lead.
Down the stretch in the first half, though, the Trappers parlayed some friendly home field bounces into back-to-back goals in order to swing the score back in their favor before halftime.
“They had one on a free kick that was just a beautiful shot,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.
After the orange slices were squeezed the Monarchs got back on track with the teeter-totter scoring pattern when Krager Clark, a freshman, booted home a goal on an assist from Evans in the 50th minute. Ten minutes later it was Fort Vancouver’s turn again as the Trappers took a 4-3 lead.
The end appeared to be nigh for the Monarchs with stoppage time quickly approaching and nothing much happening on their offensive end. That changed in a hurry, though, when Clark knocked home a corner kick from Anthony Roseman in the 76th minute to tie the game up at 4-4 and force an overtime period in their team’s season-opener.
“I’ve got two guys on this team that have varsity experience so the fact that we battled this team and kept coming back, kept coming back, I mean, they played their guts out,” Toms said. “They played poised, composed, and they played great the whole time.”
Toms also had praise for his defensive unit, including Simon St. Martin-Shook and Edgar Gonzalez, along with senior goalie Eber Navarrete, who had at least 20 saves by his coach’s count.
But the first chapter for so many fledgling Mark Morris soccer players didn’t have the happy ending that so many children’s books may have prepared them for.
“In the overtime period it was getting pretty close to the end of the first five minute and they’ve got a phenomenal player who just broke down our defense and slotted it home,” Toms said.
Now Mark Morris (0-1) will have to wait a fortnight before getting a chance to write their next chapter. The Monarchs were supposed to play Hockinson on Thursday but the Hawks had to postpone that contest due to eligibility issues on their end. The next game on the docket for the boys in blue is April 13 at Ridgefield.