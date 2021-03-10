 Skip to main content
Monarchs tennis falls to Trappers
Monarchs tennis falls to Trappers

Skyler McCoy

Mark Morris player Skyler McCoy serves the ball during his match against R.A. Long at Mark Morris High School on March 3. McCoy and the Monarchs fell to Fort Vancouver on Tuesday, March 9.

 Courtney Talak

The Mark Morris boys tennis team welcomed Fort Vancouver to Mint Valley on Tuesday, but it was the visitors who walked out with a win, taking the day 4-2.

The Monarchs’ two wins both came in singles play. At the No. 1 spot, Ben Haukaas won his match 8-1, while Marco St. Martin-Shook defeated Fort’s Andrew Field 9-7 at No. 3.

“He played fantastic as a freshman against a really good third singles kid,” coach Tom Johnson said.

Skyler McCoy dropped a tight match at No. 2 singles 8-6.

The Trappers swept the doubles play, with Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London falling 8-3 at No. 1, Austin Lomax and Sam Mosier losing 8-1 at No. 2, and Javen Kent and Krager Clark dropping their No. 3 match 8-0.

Mark Morris is set to wrap up its regular season at home on Thursday against Washougal.

 

