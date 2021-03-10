Monarchs tennis falls to Trappers

The Mark Morris boys tennis team welcomed Fort Vancouver to Mint Valley on Tuesday, but it was the visitors who walked out with a win, taking the day 4-2.

The Monarchs’ two wins both came in singles play. At the No. 1 spot, Ben Haukaas won his match 8-1, while Marco St. Martin-Shook defeated Fort’s Andrew Field 9-7 at No. 3.

“He played fantastic as a freshman against a really good third singles kid,” coach Tom Johnson said.

Skyler McCoy dropped a tight match at No. 2 singles 8-6.

The Trappers swept the doubles play, with Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London falling 8-3 at No. 1, Austin Lomax and Sam Mosier losing 8-1 at No. 2, and Javen Kent and Krager Clark dropping their No. 3 match 8-0.

Mark Morris is set to wrap up its regular season at home on Thursday against Washougal.

