Monarchs sweep Jills as Lumberdome awakens from slumber

For the first time since the pandemic came to America, the Lumberdome was humming, as the R.A. Long and Mark Morris volleyball teams met up Thursday evening. This time around, it was the Monarchs who ran Longview, sweeping the Lumberjills 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 in a match full of runs.

“It feels really good,” Mark Morris junior Elisabeth Webster said. “We’ve been off the court for about a year now, so it’s all a little bit of anticipation, nerves are high. It’s always super fun to play R.A. Long. It’s a rivalry, but they’re friends too, so it’s friendly. We play each other in club, we’re friends.”

The Monarchs raced out to early leads in the first set, taking advantage of some R.A. Long miscues to jump out to a 6-3 lead. The Lumberjills had a punch of their own waiting though, going on a 14-7 run to take the lead, push it to 17-13, and forcing Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt to call a timeout to help her players relax.