Monarchs pound the rock, beat Jacks for third straight year

“We could get eight yards if we wanted to at times there,” Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins said. “Our offensive line was executing really well up front. They were giving us what we wanted to do, so we just had to run with that and see what we could do. We ran the same play I don’t know how many times.”

Noel rounded out the offensive effort with just enough deep shots to keep the Lumberjacks honest, and finished with 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 8-of-15 passing in his last game in a Mark Morris uniform.

“We saw that he wanted to win,” Dietz said. “That’s where he wanted to go, and we were going to lead him there and help him.”

Defensively, the Monarchs held the Jacks to 91 rushing yards, a number boosted greatly but a 60-yard Jorge Aguilar run in the final minutes of the game. Gage “Moose” Kotera earned his first start of the season under center and turned in the most positive plays for R.A. Long, finishing 6-of-16 for 109 yards and a passing touchdown, and adding a score with his legs on a sneak.

The Lumberjacks did have a window to get back in the game in the middle quarters.