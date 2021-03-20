Monarchs pound the rock, beat Jacks for third straight year

At least in the football sphere, Longview remained several shades of blue Friday night, as Mark Morris ran, and ran, and ran some more to a 48-14 win over R.A. Long at Longview Memorial Stadium.
The Monarchs put up 473 rushing yards on the night, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Nine separate players in road whites carried the ball. Taking sacks out of the picture, all of them averaged at least 5.7 yards per run.
“The ground game game just kept coming and coming,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker. “That’s what we expected.”
But even if the Lumberjacks expected it, they couldn’t do much against a Mark Morris offensive line clicking on all cylinders and a stable of Monarchs in the backfield waiting their turn to slice up the defense. For four quarters, Shawn Perkins’ Wing-T offense did just about anything it wanted on the ground, ramming it up the middle, pitching it to the outside, and sometimes getting downright fancy.
On third-and-5 late in the first quarter, with the Monarchs already up 7-0, senior quarterback Jared Noel took the snap and got it to George Mosier coming across the backfield. Instead of turning upfield, though, the junior wideout stuck the ball out and handed it off to sophomore Deacon Dietz, who was already running back the other way.
The R.A. Long defense had no idea what hit it, and 43 yards later Dietz was in the end zone, looking back over his shoulder at a trail of defenders.
“We caught them off-guard with the first handoff, then came back with the second one,” Dietz said. “With all the defense shifting to the backside, you can cut that right under the line, and it’s real nice.”
On the Monarchs’ very next possession, Dietz returned the favor on the exact same play, this time getting the pitch and handing off to Mosier. The end result was the same, and a 35-yard score put Mark Morris up 20-0.
Mark Morris pulled their reverse double-handoff out three more times over the course of the game, and while it didn’t hit paydirt again, all three went for first downs.
“It’s a good feeling when you know it’s going to work,” Dietz said. “And when everybody’s cooperating, it works even better.”
Dietz’s long touchdown helped to boost his final stats as he finished with 144 yards on 11 carries. Factoring in returns, the sophomore ended his first crosstown gridiron affair with 242 all-purpose yards. Mosier, Mark Morris’ other main speed threat, went for 79 yards on seven carries.
But the Monarchs didn’t need to resort to trickery for most of their runs. Instead, they lined up their power formation, with 11 men inside the tackle box, and rammed it up the middle time and time again. Jaden Anderson and Owen Huhta — who took most of the gives on dives — combined for 134 carries on 34 yards, and only got stopped for fewer than three yards four times.
“We could get eight yards if we wanted to at times there,” Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins said. “Our offensive line was executing really well up front. They were giving us what we wanted to do, so we just had to run with that and see what we could do. We ran the same play I don’t know how many times.”
Noel rounded out the offensive effort with just enough deep shots to keep the Lumberjacks honest, and finished with 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 8-of-15 passing in his last game in a Mark Morris uniform.
“We saw that he wanted to win,” Dietz said. “That’s where he wanted to go, and we were going to lead him there and help him.”
Defensively, the Monarchs held the Jacks to 91 rushing yards, a number boosted greatly but a 60-yard Jorge Aguilar run in the final minutes of the game. Gage “Moose” Kotera earned his first start of the season under center and turned in the most positive plays for R.A. Long, finishing 6-of-16 for 109 yards and a passing touchdown, and adding a score with his legs on a sneak.
The Lumberjacks did have a window to get back in the game in the middle quarters.
Down 20-0, Kotera took advantage of a blown coverage in the Mark Morris secondary, hitting Jamond Harris II up the seam for a 50-yard touchdown. Coming out of halftime, Kotera led R.A. Long on an eight-play scoring drive, finding Israel Rutherford for a clutch 24-yard completion on third-and-1 to set the Jacks up at the 1-yard line and taking it himself to cut the deficit to 27-14.
Mark Morris then took the ball down the field, but Noel was sacked on fourth-and-2 in the red zone to give the ball back to R.A. Long, and suddenly the Lumberjacks were playing with all the momentum.
A dropped pass on third-and-6 forced the Jacks to punt the ball away, though, and the Monarchs’ next three possessions all reached the end zone before the fourth drive ran the clock down to zeroes.
And as a sideways rain fell, both squads headed to their respective end zones after a socially-distanced acknowledgement of each other in lieu of handshakes.
On the black and red side of things, Barker and the Lumberjacks were honoring their 12 seniors, but the first-year coach, looking at a short offseason, already has his underclassmen looking to the future.
“Helmets gotta go in Tuesday for reconditioning. It’s a short turnaround for everything," Barker said. "In a way, that’s where the blessing is for them. It’s going to be fresh in our mind, as far as the motivation of ‘We don’t want to do this again.’”
And after the Monarchs ran to their end zone to celebrate the win with the smattering of socially-distanced students allowed into the stadium for the first time this season, they came over to the track in front of the stands, where their own four seniors got to stand on the cheerleaders’ boxes and lead the fight song for one last time.
“I’ve never been so proud of those four kids, a senior group,” Perkins said. “They’ve gone through a lot. I think there were 27 kids on that freshman team, and there’s only four left. That tells a lot about the character of those young men. I think they’re going to do great things because of the character they’ve shown.”