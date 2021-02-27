Monarchs make plays that matter in 15-8 win over Hudson's Bay

As it turned out, the rest of the game became mostly much to do about nothing as neither team was able to score in the second half. Perkins gave credit to a strong team defensive performance for holding onto the lead down the stretch when the Eagles were pulling out all the stops, including switching quarterbacks in and out, to try and find a crack in the Monarchs' defenses.

“I don’t think anyone really stood out on defense tonight. I think it was a great team effort,” Perkins said. “You’ve got to give that little quarterback, (Barnes), credit. He is a stud. He’s a little jitterbug back there just making people miss. He’s a good player. But we didn’t break when we had to make a stand and the kids made it happen.”

But when Barnes was called on to get one more first down to keep the Eagles' offense on the field with under five minutes to go, the Monarchs sniffed out the play and stopped him short to force a turnover.

Similarly, when Mark Morris faced 4th and 2 with under three minutes remaining and needed to keep their offense on the field to salt away their win they also called on their quarterback with a choreographed bootleg rollout. The only difference was that Jared Noel was able to move the chains thanks to a last-ditch dive and a Gumby-arm lunge to get the ball over the line.