Monarchs, Jacks FB Saturday to be livestreamed
Longview Memorial Stadium

The stands at Longview Memorial Stadium will soon be able to welcome back fans (in a limited capacity), with Gov. Jay Inslee announcing that the Southwest Region will progress to Phase 2 come Monday. R.A. Long and Mark Morris are both set to have their first football games at the end of this next week.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

High school football is back in Longview, and while not many people will be allowed to watch in person, schools around the area are making it possible for fans and parents to be able to watch at home on live streams

It’ll be another week before Mark Morris will get to play in front of a limited home crowd, but fans and parents will still get to watch the Monarchs when they open their season at Washougal at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Washougal will be running a live-stream of the game, accessible through its YouTube page. To find the stream, go to www.youtube.com/c/WHSEvents. Before the game, fans can go to the page and select an option to set a reminder for the stream, which will send a notification when the stream begins.

Meanwhile, while R.A. Long will be playing at home Saturday. Only a handful of spectators will be allowed in, so the RAL athletic department will be running a stream of the game on its own YouTube page, also accessible through ralonglumberjacks.com

Under current WIAA and Department of Health regulations, high school sporting events are limited to 200 people — a number that includes all players, officials, and other administrators.

