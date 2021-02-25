Monarchs get to play real home match, drop close one to Spudders

The weather dried out, and the Mark Morris boy’s tennis team took advantage, hosting Ridgefield in its first home outdoor match of the season on a sunny but chilly Wednesday afternoon.
With the team match tied at 2-2, the final score came down to a pair of close battles at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles. The Spudders ended up taking both, and with it a 4-2 victory.
“We played really well overall,” Monarchs coach Tom Johnson said afterwards.
Ben Haukaas continued his run of dominance through the 2A GSHL, taking down Ridgefield’s Ryan Gruber in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
The senior, who was on his way to successfully defending his State doubles title last season before the pandemic shut down the postseason, said he played nearly all of the first set and most of the second without breaking out his best serves.
“He was playing better toward the end, so I had to add it in the first serve,” Haukaas said.
Haukaas has dropped just one point so far this season, winning all of his singles matches in dominant fashion. But with the State tournament canceled for the second straight year, his ultimate goals and focus have had to shift considerably in his last season wearing red and Columbia blue.
“You just try to keep the ball in and play your best, and not let up no matter what,” Haukaas said. “You know there’s not a State goal, but there’s still the goal of keeping up and keeping yourself going.”
Mark Morris’ second point came from freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook, who beat Jack Blehm 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
On the double’s courts, Ridgefield won quickly at the top matchup, with Derek Kropp and Mikey Nester beating Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London 6-1, 6-0, and Mark Morris’ No. 2 duo of Sam Mosier and Austin Lomax fell 6-4, 6-3 to Mark Sanghera and Hendrik Akyel.
The Spudders then clinched a three-set win at No. 3 doubles over the Monarchs’ pair of Javen Kent and Krager Clark, 4-7, 6-2, 10-7, giving them a 3-2 lead on the day with just the No. 2 singles matchup between Skyler McCoy and Peyton Yager remaining. That meant that McCoy would need to both win, and win big, to give the Monarchs a chance to claw ahead with a tiebreaker based on total sets won.
It started out promising for the Mark Morris senior, who won his first set 6-2, but Yager started to gain momentum shortly thereafter, figuring out McCoy’s serve and finding success close to the net to force a third set.
In the third, Yager jumped ahead early and finished it off, with McCoy falling 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 to end the evening.
“He’ll be back,” Johnson said of McCoy.
Mark Morris is scheduled to get the weekend off from matches, before hosting Columbia River on March 1.
Jacks get one on River, but no more
The R.A. Long boy’s tennis team was able to win one big battle Wednesday at Columbia River, but could not muster any more in a 5-1 team loss.
The Lumberjacks’ lone point came from their No. 1 doubles pair of Colin Mendenhall and Aiden McCoy. The duo took their first set 6-3 against Columbia River’s Corbin Sarvela and Nick Marino 6-2, before suffering a 6-3 loss in the second. Instead of staying down, though, McCoy and Mendenhall bounced back and grabbed the momentum again, running away with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win.
Aside from that match, River swept away R.A. Long's efforts on all fronts. In singles, the Lumberjacks only managed three games across three matches, falling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 3, and 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. The Jacks fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
R.A. Long is set to get a bit of an extended break in the schedule, next facing off against Mark Morris on March 3.