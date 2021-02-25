Monarchs get to play real home match, drop close one to Spudders

The weather dried out, and the Mark Morris boy’s tennis team took advantage, hosting Ridgefield in its first home outdoor match of the season on a sunny but chilly Wednesday afternoon.

With the team match tied at 2-2, the final score came down to a pair of close battles at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles. The Spudders ended up taking both, and with it a 4-2 victory.

“We played really well overall,” Monarchs coach Tom Johnson said afterwards.

Ben Haukaas continued his run of dominance through the 2A GSHL, taking down Ridgefield’s Ryan Gruber in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

The senior, who was on his way to successfully defending his State doubles title last season before the pandemic shut down the postseason, said he played nearly all of the first set and most of the second without breaking out his best serves.

“He was playing better toward the end, so I had to add it in the first serve,” Haukaas said.

Haukaas has dropped just one point so far this season, winning all of his singles matches in dominant fashion. But with the State tournament canceled for the second straight year, his ultimate goals and focus have had to shift considerably in his last season wearing red and Columbia blue.