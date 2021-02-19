Monarchs fall to mighty Columbia River

Mark Morris put up a lion’s effort Thursday but still couldn’t tame Columbia River on the indoor tennis courts at Mint Valley as they fell 4-2 in 2A GSHL boys tennis play.

Of course, it wasn’t all bad news for the home team. Ben Haukaas won the top singles match for the Monarchs by a score of 8-1, and Skylar McCoy secured an 8-3 win in singles action.

“Also playing extremely well against a very good Columbia River team were Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London in first doubles,” Mark Morris tennis coach Tom Johnson said. “They lost 5-8 but played well.”

To hear the Monarchs’ coach tell it, the losses didn’t sting too bad when you consider the type of program Columbia River has put on the court time and time again in recent years.

“They’ve won the league title six years in a row and they’ll probably win it again,” Johnson said. “They have a young team just like we do but a lot of their young player are club players. Their overall nine kids are pretty strong.”

Mark Morris (1-1) was scheduled to host Washougal at Mark Morris on Friday but those matches were in jeopardy of being rained out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0