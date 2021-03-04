Monarchs edge R.A. Long thanks to tiebreaker forumula

The second match of the 2021 season between Mark Morris and R.A. Long went pretty much exactly like the first.

The Monarchs swept the singles matches. The Lumberjacks took all three of the doubles matchups, and Mark Morris won the whole thing on the tiebreaker of total games won.

Ben Haukaas swept Jamison Perkins 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Skyler McCoy took down Ethan Heriford by the same score at No. 2. Kenji Lopez, switching to the singles lineup for the Monarchs, beat Eric Nguyen at No. 3 6-3, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, R.A. Long’s top duo of Aiden McCoy and Colin Mendenhall beat Ramzi Prewitt and Marco St. Martin-Shook 6-4, 6-1. Connor Moses and Juan Perkins won 6-0, 7-5 over Sam Mosier and Austin Lomax, and Carson Moses and Jaxon Cook beat Krager Clark and Javen Kent 7-5, 6-2.

With both sides winning three matches, it came down to total games won, and since the doubles matches were closer, Mark Morris took home the win 53-39.

Mark Morris is set to face Washougal in a Friday road matchup, while R.A. Long is set to make the same trip on Monday.

