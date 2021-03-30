Monarchs beat Jills to open girls’ tennis season

The girls’ tennis season in Longview got underway Tuesday, and just like their male counterparts, R.A. Long and Mark Morris’ teams opened their regular season slates against each other, with the Monarchs coming out with a 5-1 victory.
Both sides brought large teams to the courts in the afternoon shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium, with the Mark Morris roster counting 24 Monarchs and R.A. Long’s carrying 23 Lumberjills.
For both sides, though, the main story this season, especially early on, is inexperience. Last year, teams got about two weeks worth of practices before COVID-19 shut down the season, clearing the slate before anyone could play a real match and keeping this year’s sophomores nearly as green as they were a year ago.
“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first match,” said Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith. “Basically, I have a bunch of freshman tennis players, but some of them are in their sophomore years.”
At the top of the docket Tuesday, Mark Morris’ Peyton Blondin and R.A. Long’s Melea Alexander split two close sets to start at No. 1 singles, before Blondin ran away with the third set to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
There was an even closer battle in the No. 2 singles match between Madelyn Hetland for Mark Morris and Emily Anderson for R.A. Long. Hetland took the first set, Anderson took the second, and the third went down to the wire before Hetland took a tiebreaker to win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
“That one was a barnburner,” Smith said. “Madelyn Hetland, she’s a freshman, so this is the first time I’ve got to see her play a real match. And that went to a tiebreaker in the third set, so that’s about as close as it gets. They both played really well.”
Mariah Roseman beat Maddie McCoy 6-4, 6-2 to give the Monarchs a sweep in singles.
In doubles, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson gave the Monarchs the win at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gooselin. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for Mark Morris over Sara Tran and Moriah Bergquist.
The last match to finish up, as the sun set on Longview, was at No. 3 doubles, where R.A. Long got its lone victory of the day, with Jetzibe Rocha-Andrade and Skylar Estill beating Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Both sides were set to continue their seasons Wednesday, with R.A. Long staying home to host Hudson’s Bay and Mark Morris heading to Fort Vancouver.