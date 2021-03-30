Monarchs beat Jills to open girls’ tennis season

The girls’ tennis season in Longview got underway Tuesday, and just like their male counterparts, R.A. Long and Mark Morris’ teams opened their regular season slates against each other, with the Monarchs coming out with a 5-1 victory.

Both sides brought large teams to the courts in the afternoon shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium, with the Mark Morris roster counting 24 Monarchs and R.A. Long’s carrying 23 Lumberjills.

For both sides, though, the main story this season, especially early on, is inexperience. Last year, teams got about two weeks worth of practices before COVID-19 shut down the season, clearing the slate before anyone could play a real match and keeping this year’s sophomores nearly as green as they were a year ago.

“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first match,” said Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith. “Basically, I have a bunch of freshman tennis players, but some of them are in their sophomore years.”

At the top of the docket Tuesday, Mark Morris’ Peyton Blondin and R.A. Long’s Melea Alexander split two close sets to start at No. 1 singles, before Blondin ran away with the third set to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.