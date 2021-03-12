Monarch boys, local individual runners advance to District

With only three girls running, the Monarchs weren’t able to put up a team score, but senior Lily Koski-Haase (21:01.00) and freshmen Kara Nixon (21:03.60) and Issie Allen (21:08.90) all punched their tickets to the District meet, finishing one after the other at Nos. 10-12.

“They really stepped up,” Brumbaugh said. “They’ve been really competitive all year. To finish 10th, 11th, and 12th and individually qualify, that was a nice achievement.”

Neither team from R.A. Long qualified, but the Lumberjacks are set to send six runners to District. Miranda Lomax had the best finish for Keli Hancock’s squad, coming in 13th in the girls’ race with a time of 21:24.90. Behind her, Kailey Beaudoin’s 20th-place time of 21:52.30, Isabel Carleton’s 24:35.40, and Ava Girard’s 24:39.10 were also good enough to secure a spot at next week’s race.

“(Girard) kind of came out of nowhere,” Hancock said. “She always comes on strong at the end of the season, and she peeled like two minutes off her time, which was crazy. That was probably in my mind the performance of yesterday.”