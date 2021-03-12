Monarch boys, local individual runners advance to District

High school runners covered the course at Lake Sacajawea for the final time in the shortened winter cross country season, with the 2A Greater St. Helens schools coming to Longview for the League championships.
Hockinson seniors Trevan Bischoff and Allyson Peterson won the individual races and both set new course records, running the 5,000-meter course in 16:05.80 and 18:03.10, respectively. In the team competition, Columbia River won the boys’ event while Washougal took the girls’ race.
The Mark Morris boys finished third as a team to qualify for the District 4 championship next Thursday, while all three Monarch girls who participated — running as an incomplete card — also made the cut as individuals.
“It went pretty well,” said Mark Morris coach Mark Brumbaugh. “Had some really good performances.”
Adam Nixon had the fastest time for the Monarchs, finishing in sixth place in 16:51.50 and shaving 20 seconds off of his PR — set last week on the exact same course.
“He’s improved tremendously,” Brumbaugh said. “His times are significantly faster than last year. He obviously did a lot of training in the offseason on his own, and it’s shown.”
Behind Nixon, juniors Eric Bauman (17:41.60) and Carson Allen (17:43.70) finished alongside each other to come in 11th and 12th, respectively. Senior Antonio DaSilva was 21st with a time of 18:20.00, and sophomore Trey Varney capped off the Monarchs’ score with a 29th-place finish at 19:05.00.
With only three girls running, the Monarchs weren’t able to put up a team score, but senior Lily Koski-Haase (21:01.00) and freshmen Kara Nixon (21:03.60) and Issie Allen (21:08.90) all punched their tickets to the District meet, finishing one after the other at Nos. 10-12.
“They really stepped up,” Brumbaugh said. “They’ve been really competitive all year. To finish 10th, 11th, and 12th and individually qualify, that was a nice achievement.”
Neither team from R.A. Long qualified, but the Lumberjacks are set to send six runners to District. Miranda Lomax had the best finish for Keli Hancock’s squad, coming in 13th in the girls’ race with a time of 21:24.90. Behind her, Kailey Beaudoin’s 20th-place time of 21:52.30, Isabel Carleton’s 24:35.40, and Ava Girard’s 24:39.10 were also good enough to secure a spot at next week’s race.
“(Girard) kind of came out of nowhere,” Hancock said. “She always comes on strong at the end of the season, and she peeled like two minutes off her time, which was crazy. That was probably in my mind the performance of yesterday.”
When the race ended, Jesus Reyes looked like he would be the lone Lumberjack boy to qualify, with a time of 19:27.80 to finish 39th. But after Gov. Inslee’s announcement that regions would be entering Phase 3 — allowing more people at events — the qualification line was pushed up to include 20 individual runners in both races, instead of 15. That means R.A. Long sophomore Leo Askeland — who had been just on the wrong side of the cut line with a 45th-place time of 20:20.50 — will be moving on a well.
Woodland’s Joran Lamoreaux had the best time of any local runner, finishing second in the boys race at 16:11.00. He made the cut for individual runners, joined by 36th-place Kaleb Krausse (19:23.40). Annika McCarty (23:35.50) was the lone Woodland girl to qualify, finishing in 31st place.