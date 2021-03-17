MM’s Haukaas nabs sub-district crown

VANCOUVER — For the second straight year, Ben Haukaas won’t get a shot at a State championship that he’d likely be a favorite for. But the Mark Morris senior is getting the chance to clean up titles at the local level, and so far, he’s taken full advantage of every opportunity he's been presented.

Haukaas won two matches on Saturday to set his path through the bracket. Then, on Wednesday, he beat Columbia River’s Cameron Hahn 6-2, 6-0 in what was originally set to be a semifinal.

But with Ridgefield’s Derek Kropp — who won the other semifinal — unavailable to play Thursday or beyond, the call was made to award Haukaas the tournament win.

Now, Haukaas will have a shot at a District crown Friday at Mint Valley.

“He’s not only a good tennis player,” coach Tom Johnson said. “He’s a good person too.”

Haukaas’ teammate, fellow senior Skyler McCoy, beat R.A. Long’s Ethan Heriford in straight sets in the first round before falling to Hahn in a tight 6-4, 6-3 quarterfinal.

Mark Morris freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook lost his first-round match to Columbia River’s Brady Decker 6-3, 6-2.

