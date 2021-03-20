MM’s Haukaas dominates in District championship; Johnson retires

Fate — and a pandemic — made it so Ben Haukaas never got a chance to defend his 2018 State doubles crown, or lay claim to the title of best singles player in Washington. He’ll just have to settle for being the best in District IV — by a long way.
The Mark Morris senior wrapped up his high school career Friday at Mint Valley, winning his two final matches to take the District singles championship and end his year undefeated.
“He brought his A game out,” Mark Morris coach Tom Johnson said. “Both of those kids were good, and he just pounded them. It was quite impressive. No, it wasn’t close.”
First up in the semifinals, Haukaas faced W.F. West’s Justin Chung and like most of his matches this year, it ended in an easy 6-0, 6-0 win.
Right after that, Haukaas faced off against Justin’s brother Joseph Chung, and while that match wouldn’t be such a perfect sweep, Haukaas still finished his tournament run easily with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
“The first match, I was working on my serve,” Haukaas said. “In the second match, I was working on moving my feet more so I could get in a better position to hit the ball, just trying to keep it in play and win point-by-point, and it worked out.”
All that was left to do was celebrate with his parents and coach, and imagine what he could have done with a more normal postseason. While Johnson did preface his prediction with the fact that there are always new players and a whole other half of Washington across the Cascades, he said he would have liked his star’s chances to go get another State championship.
Haukaas barely broke a sweat the entire District tournament, sweeping three of his matches 6-0, 6-0 and only losing five games — three of those in the final.
The senior said he is interested in playing tennis in college, but hasn’t made any decision regarding where he’ll end up.
“Throughout my whole high school career, my tennis has been improving, I think,” he said. “It’s been working out well and I’m glad I just got to play this season, since COVID and all that.”
Haukaas isn’t the only Monarch who was at Mint Valley on Friday set to move on. Johnson — who’s also a counselor at Mark Morris — announced that the 2021 season was his last at the helm, and when the school year ends, he’ll begin the next phase of his life as a retired man.
“It was nice for me to end my tennis career, too, with a win, with a great kid and a great family,” Johnson said. “And really my whole team was wonderful also. It’s been a good ride. It’s bittersweet, but I’m super glad that Ben could go out on top.”