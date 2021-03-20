MM’s Haukaas dominates in District championship; Johnson retires

Fate — and a pandemic — made it so Ben Haukaas never got a chance to defend his 2018 State doubles crown, or lay claim to the title of best singles player in Washington. He’ll just have to settle for being the best in District IV — by a long way.

The Mark Morris senior wrapped up his high school career Friday at Mint Valley, winning his two final matches to take the District singles championship and end his year undefeated.

“He brought his A game out,” Mark Morris coach Tom Johnson said. “Both of those kids were good, and he just pounded them. It was quite impressive. No, it wasn’t close.”

First up in the semifinals, Haukaas faced W.F. West’s Justin Chung and like most of his matches this year, it ended in an easy 6-0, 6-0 win.

Right after that, Haukaas faced off against Justin’s brother Joseph Chung, and while that match wouldn’t be such a perfect sweep, Haukaas still finished his tournament run easily with a 6-1, 6-2 win.

“The first match, I was working on my serve,” Haukaas said. “In the second match, I was working on moving my feet more so I could get in a better position to hit the ball, just trying to keep it in play and win point-by-point, and it worked out.”