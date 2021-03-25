MM and RAL swimmers get back in pool, post PR’s in multi-dual meet

The 200-yard freestyle race went to Anna Salsberg of Fort Vancouver with a time of 2:26.88, but Mark Morris placed fifth and sixth thanks to Smith and Davis who posted times of 2:44.55 and 2:45.57, respectively.

Alyssa Davis of Mark Morris finished just under ten seconds off the pace in the 100-yard butterfly. Jane Tewinkle of Columbia River finished first with a time of 1:06.27.

The 100-yard freestyle was littered with familiar names as Mikey Mace of R.A. Long finished second with a time of 1:04.32, Davis of Mark Morris finished fifth at 1:12.79, Jackson of R.A. Long finished seventh at 1:19.48, and Bischoff of Mark Morris finished tenth at 1:29.69. Skyview’s Elle Brown finished first at 1:02.28.

Skyview also won the 500-yard freestyle when Taylor Trahan finished in 5:57.29. Kaylina Smith of Mark Morris placed fifth at 7:31.11.

Finally, the local swimmers made another strong charge in the 100-yard backstroke. Tewinkle of River won again at 1:07.45, but Davis was just off the pace five seconds later in third place. Then Burckhardt, Hash and Jackson finished in sixth, seventh and eight places, before Gaston arrived in the tenth spot.