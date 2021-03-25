MM and RAL swimmers get back in pool, post PR’s in multi-dual meet

The Lumberjills and Monarchs both put up promising results in their first real swimming action of the year Wednesday at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool as they co-hosted a multi-dual meet against Columbia River, Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay and Skyview.
Skyview took top honors against all teams, but scoring was also broken down by classification so that 2A schools could also compete against one another based on times from the assorted events. R.A. Long and Mark Morris were both able to defeat Hudson’s Bay as well as Fort Vancouver, but a strong Columbia River squad set the pace for the 2A schools. River bested the Lumberjills 116-44 and topped the Monarchs 112 to 53.
“With the year, year and a half layoff we can’t really expect too much from them,” R.A. Long and Mark Morris coach Richard Carr said. “I think it was exciting for the girls after so many shutdowns, and I think it was a relief for them to do something that was approaching normal.”
The wins over Bay and Fort were the first in several years for the Lumberjills. The meet also saw several local swimmers post personal best times.
In the 50-yard Freestyle Laurette Burckhardt of Mark Morris set a PR with a time of 35.91. Elle Brown of Skyview won the race with a time of 28.18. Mikey Mace of R.A. Long finished second with a time of 28.68 and Ava Christopher of Mark Morris finished 5th with a time of 31.13.
Rylee Berry of Mark Morris set PR’s in the 200-meter individual medley, the 50-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200 medley she finished in eighth place with a time of 3:34.14, and as the first leg of the 200 freestyle relay she finished in 29:17. As the first leg in the 100 freestyle Berry finished with a time of 1:05.03.
The 200 individual relay was won by Jordan Moore of Skyview with a time of 2:26.72. Kylie Hueth and Brooke Burns of R.A. Long placed fourth and fifth in the race while Raegan Bischoff of Mark Morris placed tenth.
Columbia River placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:03:79. Mark Morris’ team of Berry, Burckhardt, Christopher and Alyssa Davis placed second with a time of 2:05.87. R.A. Long’s team of Kylie Hueth, Keeli Hash, Brooke Burns and Mikey Mace placed fourth just under 12 seconds later.
The 400-yard freestyle relay once again went to Skyview with a team time of 4:19.91, but Berry’s PR off of the platform helped the Monarchs place second in the race with Smith, Christopher and Davis finishing the final legs of the race.
Berry won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.59 while R.A. Long’s Hueth finished second nine second later. Christopher and Burns placed 7th and 8th, respectively.
Mark Morris finished 37 seconds off the pace in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:45.36 between Davis, Burckhardt, Smith and Bischoff. Meanwhile, R.A. Long finished fifth.
The 200-yard freestyle race went to Anna Salsberg of Fort Vancouver with a time of 2:26.88, but Mark Morris placed fifth and sixth thanks to Smith and Davis who posted times of 2:44.55 and 2:45.57, respectively.
Alyssa Davis of Mark Morris finished just under ten seconds off the pace in the 100-yard butterfly. Jane Tewinkle of Columbia River finished first with a time of 1:06.27.
The 100-yard freestyle was littered with familiar names as Mikey Mace of R.A. Long finished second with a time of 1:04.32, Davis of Mark Morris finished fifth at 1:12.79, Jackson of R.A. Long finished seventh at 1:19.48, and Bischoff of Mark Morris finished tenth at 1:29.69. Skyview’s Elle Brown finished first at 1:02.28.
Skyview also won the 500-yard freestyle when Taylor Trahan finished in 5:57.29. Kaylina Smith of Mark Morris placed fifth at 7:31.11.
Finally, the local swimmers made another strong charge in the 100-yard backstroke. Tewinkle of River won again at 1:07.45, but Davis was just off the pace five seconds later in third place. Then Burckhardt, Hash and Jackson finished in sixth, seventh and eight places, before Gaston arrived in the tenth spot.
Due to limited access to pools in the region Mark Morris and R.A. Long will host each of their dual meets this season. Due to COVID-19 precautions that means attendance is limited and other safety measures have been put in place, but for the swimmers it seems they’d do whatever it takes just to be back in the water.