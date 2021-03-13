Missing a QB, Rainier falls in first 11-man game

RAINIER — After opening its season with an eight-man contest, Rainier got its first crack at an 11-man game, and while it wasn’t technically Week 1, the Columbians definitely needed a bit of time to adjust to their surroundings. But just as they were getting their feet under them, junior quarterback Kenney Tripp went down with an injury that sidelined him the rest of the game, and Rainier never recovered offensively in a 22-8 loss to Warrenton.

“Especially after Kenney went down, it was tough to get any momentum at all,” coach Mike King said. “We would play real well in spurts, and then we’d make some mistakes. We definitely made some mistakes that cost us."

The Columbians normally are a team that wants to run the ball most of the time, and their “Diesel” system even has a good number of direct-snap plays to tailbacks. But without the threat of Tripp’s arm, Rainier was forced to become even more one-dimensional, and the Warriors finished the game putting up 22 unanswered points.

"The second half, they controlled the ball," King said. "We didn’t have a whole lot of offensive plays in the second half, which made it tough. Then we got behind, which put us in a bad situation without our quarterback.”