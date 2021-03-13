Missing a QB, Rainier falls in first 11-man game

RAINIER — After opening its season with an eight-man contest, Rainier got its first crack at an 11-man game, and while it wasn’t technically Week 1, the Columbians definitely needed a bit of time to adjust to their surroundings. But just as they were getting their feet under them, junior quarterback Kenney Tripp went down with an injury that sidelined him the rest of the game, and Rainier never recovered offensively in a 22-8 loss to Warrenton.
“Especially after Kenney went down, it was tough to get any momentum at all,” coach Mike King said. “We would play real well in spurts, and then we’d make some mistakes. We definitely made some mistakes that cost us."
The Columbians normally are a team that wants to run the ball most of the time, and their “Diesel” system even has a good number of direct-snap plays to tailbacks. But without the threat of Tripp’s arm, Rainier was forced to become even more one-dimensional, and the Warriors finished the game putting up 22 unanswered points.
"The second half, they controlled the ball," King said. "We didn’t have a whole lot of offensive plays in the second half, which made it tough. Then we got behind, which put us in a bad situation without our quarterback.”
Aside from a long 71-yard pass play in the second quarter, the Rainier defense held firm for much of the game. Korbin Howell and Austin Stout both finished with nine tackles, while Hayden Murphy forced and recovered a fumble.
“Our defensive front played well tonight,” King said. “The effort was there, the execution just wasn’t. We made mistakes at crucial times.”
Warrenton's offense finally broke through in the fourth quarter to make it 14-8. Then, the Warriors’ Dylon Atwood picked off Stone Ware — who shifted over to replace Tripp at quarterback and played the position for the first time — and took it back to the house to make it a two-possession game late.
“(Ware) went in in a bad situation and he gave it everything he had,” King said. “I thought he did real well.”
Tripp scored the lone Rainier touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, and finished with 44 passing yards and 34 rushing yards before he got hurt. Ware ran for a team-high 77 yards on 14 carries, while Brandon Isaacson had 16 carries for 71 yards.
Rainier (1-1) is set to go back to eight-man football next week for a second Highway 30 Hootenanny, traveling to Clatskanie this time to take on the Tigers.
RAINIER — Apparently in 2021, the Diesel comes in mini, too.